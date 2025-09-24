TLDR SEC approves generic rule change for Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs. Grayscale Ethereum ETFs no longer require individual SEC approval. New rule streamlines crypto ETF listings, boosting transparency. The change takes effect immediately, without a 30-day wait period. On September 19, 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allowed NYSE Arca to amend the listing [...] The post SEC Approves New Rule for Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs, Streamlining Listing appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR SEC approves generic rule change for Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs. Grayscale Ethereum ETFs no longer require individual SEC approval. New rule streamlines crypto ETF listings, boosting transparency. The change takes effect immediately, without a 30-day wait period. On September 19, 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allowed NYSE Arca to amend the listing [...] The post SEC Approves New Rule for Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs, Streamlining Listing appeared first on Blockonomi.

SEC Approves New Rule for Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs, Streamlining Listing

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/24 06:09
Union
U$0.01011-9.44%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00171745-2.07%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.00604+2.51%

TLDR

  • SEC approves generic rule change for Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs.
  • Grayscale Ethereum ETFs no longer require individual SEC approval.
  • New rule streamlines crypto ETF listings, boosting transparency.
  • The change takes effect immediately, without a 30-day wait period.

On September 19, 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allowed NYSE Arca to amend the listing rules for two major Ethereum-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF and the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF have now transitioned from a non-generic listing rule to a more streamlined generic rule, marking a significant shift in how these funds are regulated.

This amendment, effective immediately, will allow both funds to continue trading without requiring individual SEC approvals.

Rule Change Ensures Smoother Trading for Ethereum ETFs

Previously, both ETFs needed separate approval orders from the SEC to be listed. Under the new rule, the SEC will no longer need to review each listing on a case-by-case basis. This adjustment aligns the Grayscale Ethereum ETFs with other commodity-based trust shares that qualify for generic listing standards. The change is intended to make trading Ethereum-based products more transparent and efficient. NYSE Arca, which filed the request for the shift, emphasized that this rule change would eliminate unnecessary barriers, ensuring consistent market regulation.

The move follows a broader policy shift by the SEC to approve generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares. These standards now allow qualifying products to be listed without needing separate approval orders, which was previously required for each case. As a result, Ethereum-based ETFs like Grayscale’s can now operate under clearer, more predictable regulatory rules. Notably, this change ensures that both Ethereum funds are no longer subject to the delays associated with individual approvals.

SEC Pushes Faster Approval for Crypto ETFs

The SEC’s approval of this rule change reflects the broader trend of easing regulations for crypto-related financial products. Recently, the SEC has hinted at faster approval timelines for a wider range of crypto ETFs, including those linked to assets like XRP, SHIB, and HBAR. This development signals a shift toward greater regulatory clarity in the crypto sector, especially for Ethereum-based funds. While these products now benefit from a more efficient approval process, other crypto assets are still awaiting extended review periods, as seen with the recent delay in the decision regarding Grayscale’s Cardano ETF.

Despite the positive outcome for Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs, the SEC has emphasized that these funds must still adhere to strict oversight. The funds must comply with all safety protocols outlined in the generic listing rules, including measures to prevent fraud and market manipulation. The SEC retains the power to halt or amend the rule change if deemed necessary, ensuring that the funds continue to meet regulatory expectations.

Immediate Effect of the Rule Change

In an unusual move, the SEC did not impose the standard 30-day waiting period for the rule change to take effect. The immediate effectiveness of the amendment ensures that the Grayscale Ethereum ETFs can continue their operations without interruption.

This quick implementation reflects the SEC’s belief that the change is beneficial to the public and does not pose significant regulatory risks. While the SEC continues to review other crypto assets, this shift represents a key step in the evolving landscape of crypto-related financial products.

The post SEC Approves New Rule for Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs, Streamlining Listing appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

The search for the best crypto to buy now has never been more intense, as meme coins continue to dictate market narratives in 2025. Shiba Inu and Pepe, once favorites in the sector, are now showing signs of fatigue. At the same time, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has emerged as a serious rival, with its presale [...] The post Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.014309+45.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08562+0.38%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000564-2.25%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/21 04:00
Share
As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

MSP Miner lets investors earn up to $9,250 daily from BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more with fully managed, green-energy-powered mining contracts and daily payouts.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,307.28-0.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08562+0.38%
XRP
XRP$2.8328-0.40%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:30
Share
Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th

The post Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s Thursday and I am incredibly sore and tired after really hitting the weights and the yoga mat hard this week. Sore is good! It takes pain to reduce pain, or at least that’s my experience with exercise. We must exercise our minds as well, and what better way to do that than with a fun puzzle game about placing dominoes in the correct tiles. Come along, my Pipsqueaks, let’s solve today’s Pips! Looking for Wednesday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. ≠ All pips…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009007+4.98%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03811-3.07%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0082404-9.26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:59
Share

Trending News

More

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone (9/23/2025)

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October