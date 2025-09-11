SEC Chair Backs Crypto as Chainalysis Expands XRP Ledger

SEC Chair Says Crypto’s Time Has Come and Most Tokens are not Securities

In a landmark statement shaking up both Wall Street and the global digital asset community, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins has boldly declared that “crypto’s time has come.”

Speaking at a financial policy forum, Atkins emphasized that most crypto tokens, including high-profile assets like XRP, should not be classified as securities.

Atkins’ declaration signals a pivotal shift in the regulatory debate that has long clouded crypto. For years, uncertainty over whether tokens qualify as securities fueled lawsuits, stifled adoption, and rattled investor confidence. By drawing a clearer line, Atkins delivers the clarity businesses and investors have sought for years.

The SEC chair’s stance is clear that most crypto tokens are not securities. This practical line could finally end years of regulatory gray areas and litigation-driven policy. The distinction is critical, it dictates whether tokens can trade openly on exchanges, whether developers must register offerings, and how institutions handle custody and listings.

This position has major implications for XRP, a cryptocurrency often at the center of regulatory battles. The recently ended SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple in recent years hinged on whether XRP was sold as an unregistered security. With the chair’s latest statement, the tide appears to be turning in favor of broader acceptance and legitimacy for XRP and similar assets.

Chainalysis Extends XRP Ledger Support with Automatic Token Support

Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis has announced the expansion of its compliance and risk management solutions to the XRP Ledger (XRPL), bringing automatic token support to one of the most widely used blockchain networks for payments and tokenization.

The move underscores the growing role of XRPL in the evolving digital asset ecosystem and highlights Chainalysis’ commitment to strengthening transparency and security across blockchain platforms.

The integration allows exchanges, financial institutions, and token issuers on the XRP Ledger to tap into Chainalysis’ full suite of tools, enabling transaction tracking, compliance monitoring, and detection of suspicious activity to meet AML and CTF requirements.

Chainalysis pointed out, “With this extended integration, Chainalysis’ support goes beyond the native XRP token, offering automatic token support. This includes supporting new fungible (IOUs) and non-fungible (XLS-20) tokens on the network, as well as multi-purpose tokens (MPT), similar to the well-known ERC-1155 token standard.”

Chainalysis now supports over 260,000 XRPL tokens, a number growing daily as new tokens are minted.

Users can leverage Chainalysis KYT for real-time monitoring and alerts, while extended support across entity screening and Reactor allows them to track fund flows, investigate transactions, visualize money movement, and flag potential illicit activity with precision.

Meanwhile, XRP is presently hovering around the $3 mark, with traders watching closely to see if it can muster the momentum for a decisive breakout.

Source: TradingView

Conclusion

Atkins’ declaration cements a pivotal shift in how crypto is viewed and regulated. By affirming that most tokens, including XRP, are not securities, the SEC is unlocking new opportunities for innovation, investment, and global adoption.

The stage is set for digital assets to evolve from speculative markets into the backbone of tomorrow’s financial system.

On the other hand, by extending support to the XRP Ledger with automatic token integration, Chainalysis not only enhances the security and transparency of XRPL but also empowers developers, institutions, and regulators to operate with greater confidence.