The Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is hoping to continue crypto’s upward momentum under the current administration. In a new interview with Fox Business, Paul Atkins confirms that the regulator’s new approach will involve working with other regulators, such as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), to foster the growth of digital […] The post SEC Chair Paul Atkins Aiming for New Crypto Rules By Year’s End That Would Allow Firms to Quickly Launch Products appeared first on The Daily Hodl.The Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is hoping to continue crypto’s upward momentum under the current administration. In a new interview with Fox Business, Paul Atkins confirms that the regulator’s new approach will involve working with other regulators, such as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), to foster the growth of digital […] The post SEC Chair Paul Atkins Aiming for New Crypto Rules By Year’s End That Would Allow Firms to Quickly Launch Products appeared first on The Daily Hodl.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins Aiming for New Crypto Rules By Year’s End That Would Allow Firms to Quickly Launch Products

By: The Daily Hodl
2025/09/24 06:01
Union
U$0.010214-5.08%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02595-0.87%

The Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is hoping to continue crypto’s upward momentum under the current administration.

In a new interview with Fox Business, Paul Atkins confirms that the regulator’s new approach will involve working with other regulators, such as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), to foster the growth of digital asset innovation.

“The Genius Act, which was enacted by Congress and the President back about – again, about a month or so ago, that was a huge step forward. That applied to stablecoins. That’s the first time the United States government and the United States in statutory form recognized a digital asset like stablecoins. I think that was great.

We need to focus on the market structure aspect so there is certainty in the marketplace and direction for the SEC and the CFTC to work together. I anticipate joint rulemaking, so that way we can try to future-proof these rules and the relationships from some rogue regulator or something in the future. That’s my goal.”

When asked about the SEC’s recent approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, Atkins says that the exchange-traded fund (ETF) is an example of how the new leadership will foster innovation.

“That’s another example of how we can move forward. We can allow generic listing standards – that’s what that big step was – where there’s more certainty. It’s not just an ad hoc type of approach, but we’re trying to give the marketplace some kind of stable platform upon which they can introduce new products. So that’s a great example.

We’re going to be working on that. We’ll be doing rulemaking in the coming months. We’re looking for innovation exemption to try to get that in place by year-end. So there’s a lot going on, and I’m really very excited about this opportunity to make this industry in America stand on firm ground so that America can lead with innovation as the President’s called for.”

 

Follow us on X, Facebook and Telegram
Don't Miss a Beat – Subscribe to get email alerts delivered directly to your inbox
Check Price Action
Surf The Daily Hodl Mix
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any losses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Generated Image: Midjourney

The post SEC Chair Paul Atkins Aiming for New Crypto Rules By Year’s End That Would Allow Firms to Quickly Launch Products appeared first on The Daily Hodl.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

The post UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British crypto holders may soon face a very different landscape as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) moves to expand its regulatory reach in the industry. A new consultation paper outlines how the watchdog intends to apply its rulebook to crypto firms, shaping everything from asset safeguarding to trading platform operation. According to the financial regulator, these proposals would translate into clearer protections for retail investors and stricter oversight of crypto firms. UK FCA plans Until now, UK crypto users mostly encountered the FCA through rules on promotions and anti-money laundering checks. The consultation paper goes much further. It proposes direct oversight of stablecoin issuers, custodians, and crypto-asset trading platforms (CATPs). For investors, that means the wallets, exchanges, and coins they rely on could soon be subject to the same governance and resilience standards as traditional financial institutions. The regulator has also clarified that firms need official authorization before serving customers. This condition should, in theory, reduce the risk of sudden platform failures or unclear accountability. David Geale, the FCA’s executive director of payments and digital finance, said the proposals are designed to strike a balance between innovation and protection. He explained: “We want to develop a sustainable and competitive crypto sector – balancing innovation, market integrity and trust.” Geale noted that while the rules will not eliminate investment risks, they will create consistent standards, helping consumers understand what to expect from registered firms. Why does this matter for crypto holders? The UK regulatory framework shift would provide safer custody of assets, better disclosure of risks, and clearer recourse if something goes wrong. However, the regulator was also frank in its submission, arguing that no rulebook can eliminate the volatility or inherent risks of holding digital assets. Instead, the focus is on ensuring that when consumers choose to invest, they do…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004642-1.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016105-6.17%
MAY
MAY$0.03984-1.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:52
Share
SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-digital-asset-etf-listings/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016105-6.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:38
Share
US CFTC Approves Tokenized Collateral in Derivatives Trading

US CFTC Approves Tokenized Collateral in Derivatives Trading

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/cftc-tokenized-collateral-derivatives/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016105-6.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 08:17
Share

Trending News

More

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

US CFTC Approves Tokenized Collateral in Derivatives Trading

Unveiling the Shocking Truth: Why Crypto Security Budgets Lag Behind Marketing

James Wynn went long on ASTER and short on HYPE after receiving over $8,000 in referral rewards