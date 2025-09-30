SEC Chair Paul Atkins Declares Crypto Top SEC Priority

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has placed cryptocurrency at the top of its current agenda. SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins told reporters during a media session that crypto is the agency’s highest priority right now. His remarks highlight how digital assets have become central to the regulatory debate in Washington.

U.S. Risks Falling Behind Without Unified Crypto Oversight Says Paul Atkins

Paul Atkins made the statement in an informal exchange with journalists, which included former Fox business journalist, Eleanor Terrett. The comments come as lawmakers, businesses, and investors demand clarity on how digital assets should be regulated in the United States.

This shift has forced the SEC to address questions that touch on investor protection, market fairness, and global competitiveness. Atkins used the SEC-CFTC Joint Roundtable on Harmonization to expand this message.

He described the event as a turning point for U.S. financial markets, pointing out that decades of fragmented oversight had driven entrepreneurs offshore and created duplicate rulebooks. According to him, this period of regulatory conflict is ending as the SEC and CFTC move to provide greater clarity, reduce duplication, and strengthen America’s global leadership in finance.

Paul Atkins stressed that if regulation remains fragmented, America could lose its leadership role in global finance. According to the SEC chair, crypto oversight is central to whether the U.S. leads the digital age or allows other jurisdictions to set the pace.

Based on Paul Atkins’ statement, the regulator has shifted to policy development from enforcement-driven actions. This is highlighted by moves such as the SEC’s innovation exemption rules, aimed at easing crypto product launches. This change shows that blockchain technology is here to stay forevermore.

Pham Says Harmonization is Key to Modernizing U.S. Capital Markets

Acting CFTC Chair Caroline D. Pham supported the direction of the SEC chair. She stressed that the two agencies are working to align regulatory frameworks. According to her message in a press release, the regulators have many responsibilities. Part of them is to ensure that there’s lower costs for market participants, encourage responsible innovation and fair competition.

Pham cited ongoing initiatives such as the SEC’s Project Crypto and the CFTC Crypto Sprint. According to her, both are being used to implement recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Assets.

Both Paul Atkins and Caroline Pham clarified that cooperation does not mean merging the SEC and CFTC. Rather, they would harmonize their efforts to support markets. Paul Atkins identified the goal as turning dual regulation into a source of strength, while Pham outlined a framework designed to improve liquidity, capital efficiency, and investor access.