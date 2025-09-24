SEC Chair Paul Atkins Denies CFTC Merger: “We’re Working Hand In Glove”

United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins denied speculation that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) would be merging with the SEC in a recent appearance on Mornings with Maria. SEC Chair Paul Atkins Says He Has His “Hands Full” According to the September 23 X post published on the official Mornings with Maria account, Atkins pushed back on the idea that the two agencies would merge, saying that he has his “hands full right now.” “We’re working hand in glove with the CFTC right now, so compartmentalization is what I really envision,” Atkins said. “People have been discussing these issues for a long time, and we’re at a point now, especially when we look at the changes in the digital asset area, that it’s really incumbent on the two agencies to work hand in glove.” However, Atkins did admit that the SEC has been looking at “issues with respect to the crypto area,” alongside the CFTC, with the former SEC commissioner affirming that the “American public will benefit from a joint effort by the two agencies.” CFTC, SEC Prepare for Highly-Anticipated Roundtable News of the CFTC and SEC’s rumored merger comes ahead of the agencies’ joint roundtable next Monday, September 29. According to the SEC’s website, the roundtable will serve as “an opportunity to discuss regulatory harmonization priorities” and will be open to the public. “It is a new day at the SEC and the CFTC, and today we begin a long-awaited journey to provide markets the clarity they deserve,” Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham said in a September 5 statement. “By working in lockstep, our two agencies can harness our nation’s unique regulatory structure into a source of strength for market participants, investors, and all Americans,” they added. However, exactly how the two agencies will address potential overlapping blockchain jurisdictions remains to be determinedUnited States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins denied speculation that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) would be merging with the SEC in a recent appearance on Mornings with Maria. SEC Chair Paul Atkins Says He Has His “Hands Full” According to the September 23 X post published on the official Mornings with Maria account, Atkins pushed back on the idea that the two agencies would merge, saying that he has his “hands full right now.” “We’re working hand in glove with the CFTC right now, so compartmentalization is what I really envision,” Atkins said. “People have been discussing these issues for a long time, and we’re at a point now, especially when we look at the changes in the digital asset area, that it’s really incumbent on the two agencies to work hand in glove.” However, Atkins did admit that the SEC has been looking at “issues with respect to the crypto area,” alongside the CFTC, with the former SEC commissioner affirming that the “American public will benefit from a joint effort by the two agencies.” CFTC, SEC Prepare for Highly-Anticipated Roundtable News of the CFTC and SEC’s rumored merger comes ahead of the agencies’ joint roundtable next Monday, September 29. According to the SEC’s website, the roundtable will serve as “an opportunity to discuss regulatory harmonization priorities” and will be open to the public. “It is a new day at the SEC and the CFTC, and today we begin a long-awaited journey to provide markets the clarity they deserve,” Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham said in a September 5 statement. “By working in lockstep, our two agencies can harness our nation’s unique regulatory structure into a source of strength for market participants, investors, and all Americans,” they added. However, exactly how the two agencies will address potential overlapping blockchain jurisdictions remains to be determined

SEC Chair Paul Atkins Denies CFTC Merger: “We’re Working Hand In Glove”

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/24 06:21

United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins denied speculation that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) would be merging with the SEC in a recent appearance on Mornings with Maria.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins Says He Has His “Hands Full”

According to the September 23 X post published on the official Mornings with Maria account, Atkins pushed back on the idea that the two agencies would merge, saying that he has his “hands full right now.”

“We’re working hand in glove with the CFTC right now, so compartmentalization is what I really envision,” Atkins said. “People have been discussing these issues for a long time, and we’re at a point now, especially when we look at the changes in the digital asset area, that it’s really incumbent on the two agencies to work hand in glove.”

However, Atkins did admit that the SEC has been looking at “issues with respect to the crypto area,” alongside the CFTC, with the former SEC commissioner affirming that the “American public will benefit from a joint effort by the two agencies.”

CFTC, SEC Prepare for Highly-Anticipated Roundtable

News of the CFTC and SEC’s rumored merger comes ahead of the agencies’ joint roundtable next Monday, September 29.

According to the SEC’s website, the roundtable will serve as “an opportunity to discuss regulatory harmonization priorities” and will be open to the public.

“It is a new day at the SEC and the CFTC, and today we begin a long-awaited journey to provide markets the clarity they deserve,” Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham said in a September 5 statement.

“By working in lockstep, our two agencies can harness our nation’s unique regulatory structure into a source of strength for market participants, investors, and all Americans,” they added.

However, exactly how the two agencies will address potential overlapping blockchain jurisdictions remains to be determined.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

The search for the best crypto to buy now has never been more intense, as meme coins continue to dictate market narratives in 2025. Shiba Inu and Pepe, once favorites in the sector, are now showing signs of fatigue. At the same time, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has emerged as a serious rival, with its presale [...] The post Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.014309+45.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08562+0.38%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000564-2.25%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/21 04:00
Share
As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

MSP Miner lets investors earn up to $9,250 daily from BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more with fully managed, green-energy-powered mining contracts and daily payouts.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,307.28-0.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08562+0.38%
XRP
XRP$2.8328-0.40%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:30
Share
Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th

The post Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s Thursday and I am incredibly sore and tired after really hitting the weights and the yoga mat hard this week. Sore is good! It takes pain to reduce pain, or at least that’s my experience with exercise. We must exercise our minds as well, and what better way to do that than with a fun puzzle game about placing dominoes in the correct tiles. Come along, my Pipsqueaks, let’s solve today’s Pips! Looking for Wednesday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. ≠ All pips…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009007+4.98%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03811-3.07%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0082404-9.26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:59
Share

Trending News

More

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone (9/23/2025)

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October