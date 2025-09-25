The post SEC Chair Paul Atkins Says Crypto ‘Innovation Exemption’ Coming This Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief SEC Chair Paul Atkins said Tuesday he plans to roll out an “innovation exemption” for some digital assets by year-end. The exemption is part of Project Crypto, an SEC initiative which could ease rules for ICOs, airdrops, and other crypto activities. Atkins said the changes, which could also impact New Deal-era financial laws, will help the U.S. lead in digital asset innovation. SEC Chair Paul Atkins said Tuesday that he aims to institute an “innovation exemption” for certain digital assets by year’s end, in the most tangible sign yet of how quickly the regulator’s aggressive pro-crypto push is taking shape. Atkins gave the timeline update this morning during an appearance on the Fox Business show “Mornings With Maria,” in which he also announced plans for the SEC to complete certain crypto rulemakings “in the coming months.” In July, Atkins unveiled “Project Crypto”—an SEC initiative to dramatically lower regulatory burdens for the crypto industry and to accelerate the integration of digital assets with the traditional U.S. economy. ﻿ Teased elements of “Project Crypto” include exemptions for crypto transactions that would otherwise be subject to securities laws, and safe harbors for popular digital asset categories including ICOs, airdrops, and network rewards. It’s unclear which of those crypto-focused exemptions Atkins intends to implement at the SEC by the end of December. An SEC spokesperson did not immediately respond to Decrypt’s inquiry regarding Atkins’ comments Tuesday. Earlier this month the SEC released its latest rulemaking agenda, which appears poised to remake America’s crypto regulatory landscape. In the coming months, the agency will weigh whether to establish a new rulemaking regarding the offer and sale of crypto assets and certain related exemptions and safe harbors. It will also consider rules that would impact how the agency interprets foundational New Deal-era financial laws, in… The post SEC Chair Paul Atkins Says Crypto ‘Innovation Exemption’ Coming This Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief SEC Chair Paul Atkins said Tuesday he plans to roll out an “innovation exemption” for some digital assets by year-end. The exemption is part of Project Crypto, an SEC initiative which could ease rules for ICOs, airdrops, and other crypto activities. Atkins said the changes, which could also impact New Deal-era financial laws, will help the U.S. lead in digital asset innovation. SEC Chair Paul Atkins said Tuesday that he aims to institute an “innovation exemption” for certain digital assets by year’s end, in the most tangible sign yet of how quickly the regulator’s aggressive pro-crypto push is taking shape. Atkins gave the timeline update this morning during an appearance on the Fox Business show “Mornings With Maria,” in which he also announced plans for the SEC to complete certain crypto rulemakings “in the coming months.” In July, Atkins unveiled “Project Crypto”—an SEC initiative to dramatically lower regulatory burdens for the crypto industry and to accelerate the integration of digital assets with the traditional U.S. economy. ﻿ Teased elements of “Project Crypto” include exemptions for crypto transactions that would otherwise be subject to securities laws, and safe harbors for popular digital asset categories including ICOs, airdrops, and network rewards. It’s unclear which of those crypto-focused exemptions Atkins intends to implement at the SEC by the end of December. An SEC spokesperson did not immediately respond to Decrypt’s inquiry regarding Atkins’ comments Tuesday. Earlier this month the SEC released its latest rulemaking agenda, which appears poised to remake America’s crypto regulatory landscape. In the coming months, the agency will weigh whether to establish a new rulemaking regarding the offer and sale of crypto assets and certain related exemptions and safe harbors. It will also consider rules that would impact how the agency interprets foundational New Deal-era financial laws, in…