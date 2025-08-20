SEC Chair Paul Atkins Says Most Crypto Tokens Are Not Securities

By: Coincentral
2025/08/20 05:50
U
U$0.02011-0.69%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03827-3.50%
ERA
ERA$0.8374-6.20%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001803-3.68%

TLDR

  • SEC’s “Project Crypto” shifts focus: most tokens no longer deemed securities.

  • Paul Atkins pivots SEC policy, easing rules for crypto offerings and ICOs.

  • New SEC stance favors innovation, ending regulation-by-enforcement era.

  • Congress advances CLARITY Act to align with SEC’s crypto-friendly shift

  • Crypto firms cheer SEC’s pivot as U.S. bids to regain blockchain leadership.

A shift in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) position on crypto tokens marks a key regulatory moment. SEC Chair Paul Atkins declared that most crypto tokens are not securities, refocusing regulatory attention. The announcement came during his address at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in Jackson Hole, where he detailed the SEC’s new “Project Crypto” initiative.

Project Crypto Signals Regulatory Shift

The SEC’s new policy aims to reduce enforcement actions and increase regulatory clarity for crypto businesses. Through Project Crypto, the SEC will offer tailored disclosures, exemptions, and safe harbors for digital assets. This includes offerings like ICOs, airdrops, and network rewards, which previously faced enforcement threats.

Paul Atkins explained the agency would no longer automatically treat tokens as securities. Instead, it will examine the full context of token offerings. This method departs from previous interpretations that classified the majority of crypto assets under the Howey test.

Departure From Gensler’s Approach

The SEC’s position under former Chair Gary Gensler often placed digital assets under strict securities law. Gensler maintained that most crypto tokens met the definition of a security under the Howey test. That approach led to numerous enforcement actions targeting decentralized finance and token sales.

With Atkins now leading the SEC, the narrative has clearly changed. He emphasized that only a small portion of tokens qualify as securities. This pivot reduces uncertainty for crypto firms, who have long requested clear, supportive regulations.

Atkins stated that how a token is sold and the surrounding arrangement matter more than the token itself. The new policy framework also aims to make the U.S. more attractive for blockchain innovation. Consequently, several crypto groups have begun proposing adjustments to potential SEC exemptions.

Legislative Efforts Build Parallel Momentum

Congress is crafting bills to complement the SEC’s direction and formally establish crypto market structures. The House passed the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act in July, signaling bipartisan support. Meanwhile, the Senate will resume work on related legislation when it returns from recess on September 2.

Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott suggested the vote could be close. He estimated up to 18 Democrats might support the bill, but emphasized the need for strategic negotiation. The Senate aims to build on the momentum of the recently passed GENIUS Act, which focused on stablecoins.

The evolving stance at the SEC aligns with this broader legislative effort. Together, they could form a more unified framework for digital assets. This coordination between the executive and legislative arms is critical for a functioning crypto policy.

Crypto Industry Responds to Regulatory Change

Crypto firms are already reacting to the SEC’s evolving position. Andreessen Horowitz and the DeFi Education Fund requested the SEC provide enforcement relief for decentralized app developers. They argue that even semi-centralized apps deserve protection under the new guidance.

Atkins reassured stakeholders that regulation by enforcement is over. He reiterated the agency’s intention to support, not punish, innovation in blockchain. The regulatory shift reflects a deliberate strategy to attract crypto innovation back to the United States.

This change in SEC policy marks a significant moment for the crypto market. Clear guidance and fewer enforcement actions will likely encourage broader participation. As Paul Atkins explained, the focus is now on regulatory certainty—not restriction.

 

The post SEC Chair Paul Atkins Says Most Crypto Tokens Are Not Securities appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002155-4.51%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02578-4.76%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Share
The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the cumulative trading volume of the US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars since its launch
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+24.93%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.14-8.55%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 22:31
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01918-2.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10033-1.51%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Share

Trending News

More

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)