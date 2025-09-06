The post SEC Chair Paul Atkins Unveils Cross-Border Task Force to Combat Fraud appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Paul Atkins, announced the launch of a new task force. The U.S. SEC announced the formation of the Cross-Border Task Force to strengthen the efforts by the Division of Enforcement in fighting cross-border crime related to foreign-based companies.

According to Atkins, the newly formed Cross-Border Task Force will work to consolidate the SEC’s investigative efforts to curb cross-border fraud. Some of the crimes that the newly formed task force will deal with include pump-and-dump schemes in addition to ramp-and-dump.

U.S. SEC and CFTC Steps Up Crypto Regulation

The U.S. SEC has in the recent past stepped up its efforts to regulate the cryptocurrency market in line with President Trump’s agenda. Earlier on Friday the U.S. SEC issued a joint statement with the CFTC under acting chair Caroline Pham to help scale the web3 space in the United States legally.

Notably, the joint venture between the SEC and the CFTC announced a roundtable on regulatory harmonization, which will be held on September 29, 2025. Moreover, the SEC and the CFTC have been mandated by President Donald Trump to help strengthen the country’s leadership in digital financial technology.