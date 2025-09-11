SEC Chair Pledges Clear Rules to Enable On-Chain Capital Formation

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/11 22:40
Union
U$0.00968+3.30%
Major
MAJOR$0.15951-0.49%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01732-1.02%

In his first major policy address, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins announced a sweeping shift in the agency’s stance toward digital assets. 

Moving Beyond Enforcement

Speaking at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Atkins pledged that the SEC would move away from enforcement-driven tactics and instead adopt a transparent rulemaking approach designed to foster innovation and capital formation on-chain.

Atkins criticized past regulatory practices that, in his view, left crypto firms spending more on legal battles than on product development. He argued that this approach stifled innovation and pushed jobs and capital overseas, claiming,

Entrepreneurs must be able to raise capital without facing endless legal uncertainty.”

Project Crypto: A New Framework

The SEC chair also highlighted the agency’s new initiative, Project Crypto, which aims to modernize financial regulation to meet the demands of digital markets. The program seeks to establish a unified regulatory framework that will allow platforms to integrate trading, lending, and staking services under consistent oversight. Atkins described this effort as a key step toward creating “super-app” style platforms capable of broadening market access and enhancing competition.

Alignment With White House and Congress

Atkins’ remarks align closely with directives from the Trump administration and Congress. President Donald Trump has positioned the United States to become the “crypto capital of the world,” with federal regulators working under a blueprint drafted by the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. The Congressional Working Group has similarly pushed regulators to update “outdated rulebooks,” a move Atkins believes makes the timing of Project Crypto particularly significant.

Atkins said, 

He added that the goal is to “spark a golden age of financial innovation on U.S. soil,” whether through tokenized stock ledgers or new classes of digital assets.

Clarifying the Status of Tokens

A central theme of his speech was the classification of digital assets. Atkins reiterated his position that “most crypto tokens are not securities,” marking a notable departure from previous SEC interpretations. He stated that clearer guidelines would reduce compliance ambiguity, encouraging firms to develop and scale within the United States rather than abroad.

Despite his focus on innovation, Atkins emphasized that the SEC’s core mission remains unchanged: protecting investors and ensuring fair markets. He concluded by reaffirming that regulatory modernization does not mean abandoning safeguards but rather creating an environment where technology and compliance can advance together.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001661-2.23%
Startup
STARTUP$0.013272-5.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0961+12.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors

XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors

Bloomberg analysts estimate a 95% probability of approval for a Ripple (XRP) ETF, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) expected to make a decision in October. Despite the The post XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Union
U$0.00952+1.27%
XRP
XRP$3.0293+1.30%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02642-2.50%
Share
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/12 01:34
Share
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2695--%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021+10.52%
MAY
MAY$0.04314+1.69%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Share

Trending News

More

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack