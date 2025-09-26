SEC Chair Promises New Framework to Fast-Track Blockchain Products

His initiatives – from a fast-track “innovation exemption” to a rulemaking overhaul dubbed Project Crypto – are pitched as a way to give blockchain companies clarity and confidence after years of regulatory battles.

Atkins has promised that by year-end, firms could have a more straightforward route to launch on-chain products. His plan also includes spelling out clearer standards on what constitutes a security, something he argues will let lawyers and businesses operate without the shadow of constant enforcement actions. The SEC has already softened its stance on staking, stating that most proof-of-stake features do not fall within its remit, though liquid staking could in some cases.

The approach marks a sharp break from former chair Gary Gensler, who prioritized lawsuits and high-profile enforcement, often declaring that “most cryptocurrencies are securities.” Under Atkins, the tone has shifted from confrontation to accommodation.

Still, controversy shadows the new chair. The Trump family’s growing involvement in digital assets – including their backing of World Liberty Financial and its USD1 stablecoin – has raised questions about potential conflicts. A New York Times investigation recently tied WLF to large cross-border deals involving the UAE, stoking concern among Democratic lawmakers. When asked about such conflicts at Georgetown University, Atkins avoided specifics, insisting only that the SEC “enforces statutes where necessary” and cannot speak to individual projects.

The balancing act captures Atkins’ challenge: championing innovation in a sector where politics, family ties, and regulatory responsibility now collide. Whether his pro-crypto pivot delivers certainty for markets or fuels new battles over oversight will be tested in the coming months as his exemption framework and modernization drive take shape.

