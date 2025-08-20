The post SEC Chair Says Most Crypto Tokens Are Not Securities appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
SEC Chair Paul Atkins has suggested that only a small number of crypto tokens should be considered securities, adding that a token by itself is “probably not” a security. He introduced “Project Crypto,” an SEC initiative designed to update securities laws and move U.S. markets on-chain. Atkins emphasized the need for a clear framework to keep the crypto industry innovative while protecting it from unnecessary or harmful regulatory interference, aiming to future-proof digital asset markets.
