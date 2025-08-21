SEC Chair Upends Crypto Policy, Says “Very Few” Are Securities

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 06:17
U
U$0.01821-11.47%
Movement
MOVE$0.13+3.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01406+3.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022477+10.67%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000068+7.93%
  • Atkins says only a small number of tokens should be treated as securities.
  • SEC’s Project Crypto aims to modernize markets with on-chain assets.
  • Analysts see the initiative as a major shift from past SEC leadership.

The new head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Paul Atkins, has reinforced his stance that only a small number of digital tokens should be classified as securities. 

Speaking Tuesday at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, Atkins stated that “very few” tokens meet the definition, stressing that classification depends on how an asset is packaged and sold.

Atkins emphasized that the commission’s approach is shifting away from the idea that tokens are securities by default. He explained that “just the token itself is not necessarily the security, and probably not.”

The remarks signal a historic reversal from the position of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, ending the era of forcing crypto into a “Procrustean Bed” of outdated rules.

The New Blueprint: SEC’s “Project Crypto”

This new philosophy is the backbone of the SEC’s recently launched “Project Crypto,” an ambitious initiative aimed at modernizing securities laws for blockchain-based finance. The Chair described the project as a move to help bring traditional assets such as stocks, bonds, and currencies onto distributed ledgers. Here is our in-depth coverage on the topic: SEC Brings Out “Project Crypto” to Make U.S. the Blockchain Capital of the World.

In outlining Project Crypto’s goals, Atkins said the regulator wants to establish a structure that embraces innovation while safeguarding financial stability. “We must craft a framework that future-proofs the crypto markets against regulatory mischief,” Atkins wrote in a post on X after his symposium remarks.

Industry analysts have taken note of the initiative. Research firm Bernstein described Project Crypto as “the boldest and the most transformative crypto vision ever laid out by a sitting SEC chair.” The firm added that the program has the potential to “rewrite the rules of Wall Street.”

Market participants have also highlighted the broader implications of the SEC’s shift. Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan called Project Crypto a “roadmap for investors over the next five years,” reflecting Atkins’ suggestion that all major asset classes may eventually be recorded on-chain.

Atkins reiterated during his appearance that the SEC intends to move quickly in implementing the initiative. “It is a new day, especially for this industry,” he said, adding that the commission now seeks to prioritize innovation.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/very-few-tokens-are-securities-sec-chair-paul-atkins-makes-his-stance-clear/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why Glacier Rank Signals the Best Crypto to Buy Now

Why Glacier Rank Signals the Best Crypto to Buy Now

The post Why Glacier Rank Signals the Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Status in crypto isn’t claimed through hype, it’s built through structure, consistency, and positioning. Chainlink’s expanding reserve and XRP’s massive whale activity highlight how influence is earned over time. However, Cold Wallet introduces a different metric of authority through its rank system.  Reaching Glacier signals more than early adoption; it reflects deliberate engagement that shapes future benefits. While others rely on accumulation or treasury strength, Cold Wallet rewards user action directly. For those seeking the best crypto to buy now, it’s not just about price, it’s about where early effort translates into lasting influence inside the vault.  Glacier Rank Signals Authority Inside the Vault In the Cold Wallet ecosystem, the Glacier rank marks more than progress; instead, it defines authority. It’s the first tier where consistent action, strategic referrals, and long-term engagement start to translate into meaningful vault influence. Consequently, those who reach Glacier aren’t just active users; they’re building credibility ahead of Cold Wallet’s official launch. By contrast, unlike Cold Start, where the journey begins, or Icebreaker, where ambition sparks, Glacier is reserved for those who’ve proven they’re here to stay. This rank reflects stability, persistence, and growing control within a system designed to reward action. Specifically, from cashback multipliers to referral-based bonuses, the rewards at this stage scale with commitment. Currently, with Cold Wallet’s presale raising $6.3 million and advancing to stage 17, the price of $0.00998 per CWT remains a rare entry point before launch hits at $0.3517. Accordingly, early investors pushing to Glacier aren’t just chasing perks, they’re securing status. In a product where the rank system will shape long-term benefits, influence is being earned right now. In this context, the Glacier tier serves as a visible line between passive participants and those who shape the vault’s early culture. While others wait, Glacier users act. Clearly,…
Threshold
T$0.01627+2.71%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.09+3.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10407+3.76%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 06:56
Share
API3 Token Gains Draw Market Attention

API3 Token Gains Draw Market Attention

API3, a decentralized oracle network, is enhancing its significance on the blockchain by improving access to real-world data. Over the past week, the API3 token has experienced a substantial price increase of roughly 90%, pushing its value above $1.80.Continue Reading:API3 Token Gains Draw Market Attention
API3
API3$1.4554+15.68%
RealLink
REAL$0.05221+2.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01408+3.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:28
Share
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, ETH, and SOL for the End of Summer 2025

Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, ETH, and SOL for the End of Summer 2025

Claude Predicts XRP, Ethereum, and Solana could see notable gains by the close of summer. While Bitcoin has faced volatility from inflation data, U.S. crypto rules under the GENIUS Act and SEC’s Project Crypto may set the stage for altcoins to lead the next rally, with XRP, ETH, and SOL in focus.
U
U$0.0184-10.54%
Solana
SOL$187.82+5.15%
XRP
XRP$2.9405+1.82%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:30
Share

Trending News

More

Why Glacier Rank Signals the Best Crypto to Buy Now

API3 Token Gains Draw Market Attention

Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, ETH, and SOL for the End of Summer 2025

Under $1 cryptos with growing communities: XLM, LUNC, XYZVerse

MEME casinos, developers fleeing, Wall Street tooling, does Crypto have a future?