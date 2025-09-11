SEC Chair Vows End to Legal Chaos in Crypto, Promises “Golden Age”

By: Coindoo
2025/09/11 05:56

In a keynote address at the OECD, newly appointed SEC Chair Paul Atkins unveiled Project Crypto, an initiative designed to modernize financial regulations and position America as the world’s leading center for blockchain innovation.

Atkins argued that most tokens circulating today should not be treated as securities, a declaration that signals a dramatic shift from the agency’s previous enforcement-heavy stance. He said the goal is to give both investors and entrepreneurs the ability to operate without constant legal roadblocks, allowing U.S. markets to compete with jurisdictions that have embraced blockchain more quickly.

Turning the Page on Past Policy

The SEC chief did not shy away from criticizing the prior administration, accusing it of waging a misguided campaign that drained capital and talent out of the country. “That chapter belongs to history,” he said, insisting that Washington’s new approach will focus on encouraging innovation rather than punishing it.

Atkins described his philosophy as providing the “minimum effective dose” of regulation — rules strict enough to protect investors but light enough to encourage experimentation. This balance, he argued, will be key to attracting companies back to the U.S.

Path to Super-Apps and Tokenized Markets

The reforms under Project Crypto could eventually clear the way for all-in-one digital finance platforms, where trading, staking, and lending exist under one regulatory umbrella. Atkins also pointed to tokenized securities and novel asset classes as areas ripe for development, saying they should be built on American soil for the benefit of American investors.

READ MORE:

Bitcoin DeFi Could Eclipse Ethereum, Says Cardano Founder

This approach mirrors the trajectory of Bitcoin and Ethereum, both of which flourished after regulatory clarity paved the way for mainstream adoption. With Congress recently advancing a stablecoin law and pushing forward the Clarity bill to resolve jurisdictional disputes between the SEC and CFTC, momentum for comprehensive reform appears stronger than ever.

Next Steps

The SEC and CFTC will hold a joint roundtable on September 29 to discuss how to reintroduce advanced products such as perpetual contracts and DeFi services into regulated U.S. markets. Atkins also praised the ongoing work of SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce and the agency’s internal Crypto Working Group for helping shape practical guidelines on tokenization and staking.

By placing digital assets at the center of financial modernization, Atkins said the aim is to usher in a “golden age of financial innovation” with America setting the pace rather than playing catch-up.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post SEC Chair Vows End to Legal Chaos in Crypto, Promises “Golden Age” appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Polygon PoS completes hard fork and restores consensus finality

Polygon PoS completes hard fork and restores consensus finality

PANews reported on September 11th that the Polygon Foundation announced that the Polygon PoS (Polygon Proof of Stake) had successfully completed a hard fork, upgrading the Bor and Heimdall components to v2.2.11-beta2 and v0.3.1, respectively. Milestones and state synchronization are now proceeding normally, and checkpoint processing and consensus finality have been fully restored. Officials stated that they will continue to closely monitor the network to ensure stable operation. As reported last night, Polygon stated: There was a temporary delay in the final confirmation of the transaction and we are working to resolve this issue .
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00003848-8.66%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00629-0.78%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 07:20
Share
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on June 21 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $401 million, of which long orders
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0886+9.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 23:30
Share
Wall Street Day Traders Are Calling Layer Brett The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Solana & Pi Coin

Wall Street Day Traders Are Calling Layer Brett The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Solana & Pi Coin

As Wall Street day traders pivot from established assets like SOL and Pi, many are calling Layer Brett the best crypto to buy now. This next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin is in presale, offering early entry at $0.0055 per $LBRETT. With an initial staking APY of 812% and a $1 million giveaway, analysts predict Layer […]
Solana
SOL$225.31+4.56%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001736-5.95%
Wink
LIKE$0.01049+1.69%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 06:36
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon PoS completes hard fork and restores consensus finality

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

Wall Street Day Traders Are Calling Layer Brett The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Solana & Pi Coin

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.1)