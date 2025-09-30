ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has announced that crypto is a top priority for the agency. The SEC has requested issuers of XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin ETFs to withdraw pending filings. This request is part of the SEC’s new approval process, which aims to speed up crypto ETF approvals. More than a dozen funds [...] The post SEC Chairman Highlights Crypto as Priority, XRP ETF Moves Ahead appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has announced that crypto is a top priority for the agency. The SEC has requested issuers of XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin ETFs to withdraw pending filings. This request is part of the SEC’s new approval process, which aims to speed up crypto ETF approvals. More than a dozen funds [...] The post SEC Chairman Highlights Crypto as Priority, XRP ETF Moves Ahead appeared first on Blockonomi.

SEC Chairman Highlights Crypto as Priority, XRP ETF Moves Ahead

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/30 05:09
XRP
XRP$2.2572-6.73%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Particl
PART$0.2872-8.44%
Moonveil
MORE$0.006952-19.78%

TLDR

  • SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has announced that crypto is a top priority for the agency.
  • The SEC has requested issuers of XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin ETFs to withdraw pending filings.
  • This request is part of the SEC’s new approval process, which aims to speed up crypto ETF approvals.
  • More than a dozen funds have filed for an XRP ETF, with deadlines set for the coming weeks.
  • Analysts predict that XRP could break through its $3.60 resistance level and see significant price movement in October.

On Monday, September 29, Paul Atkins, Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), highlighted crypto as a top priority. This statement has generated excitement, particularly within the XRP community. The remark aligns with growing speculation that the market may see significant changes in the near future, with XRP at the center.

SEC’s Recent Request on Crypto ETFs

The SEC’s latest actions have raised eyebrows in the crypto space. Just hours after Atkins’ statement, journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that the SEC requested issuers of XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin ETFs to withdraw pending filings. Initially, many saw this as a setback for the crypto community. However, Terrett clarified that the request aims to speed up the approval process.

The SEC’s move is aligned with new standards for crypto ETFs. The commission recently approved generic listing standards, which remove the need for issuers to submit individual 19b-4 filings. Instead, issuers will only need to submit an S-1 filing, expediting the process and allowing faster approval.

With more than a dozen funds already filing for an XRP ETF, the market’s attention now turns to the upcoming developments. The timing coincides with key deadlines in the coming weeks, sparking optimism within the XRP community.

XRP Expected to Surpass $3.60 Resistance

XRP has faced repeated challenges in breaking through the $3.60 resistance level. However, analysts predict that October could bring a breakthrough for the altcoin. Some experts believe that the launch of the first XRP ETF will trigger a surge in demand.

Market sentiment is shifting toward the possibility of significant price movements. With institutional interest growing, XRP could soon see prices between $5 and $7 in the short term. Ripple’s ongoing partnerships with major financial players are expected to further fuel this momentum.

Long-term projections for XRP remain even more promising. Analysts suggest that XRP may reach $10, driven by increased institutional investments and stronger partnerships.

The post SEC Chairman Highlights Crypto as Priority, XRP ETF Moves Ahead appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

As crypto trading grows more volatile, investors are turning to stable, hands-free options like 8HoursMining’s “hold-to-mine” model for steady digital asset growth without daily market stress. #sponsored
Moonveil
MORE$0.006963-19.62%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011198-9.95%
Wink
LIKE$0.004745-5.34%
Share
Crypto.news2025/11/04 21:21
BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Traders compare Blockchain FX and Based Eggman ($GGs) as token presales compete for attention. Explore which presale crypto stands out in the 2025 crypto presale list and attracts whale capital.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006341-7.82%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:30
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
Meteora
MET$0.1645-8.30%
Major
MAJOR$0.09823-4.86%
Share
PANews2024/06/21 11:30

Trending News

More

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

How Deep Can ETH Price Fall Before the Next Reversal?

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,100.19
$103,100.19$103,100.19

-2.50%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,486.70
$3,486.70$3,486.70

-2.84%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.44
$160.44$160.44

-3.77%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2572
$2.2572$2.2572

-2.99%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16239
$0.16239$0.16239

-2.73%