SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Makes Striking Statements! “A New Era Begins for Cryptocurrencies!”

US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins made important statements.

A New Era Has Begun for Cryptocurrencies!

In his opening speech at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) roundtable meeting held in Paris, Paul Atkins said that a new era has begun for cryptocurrencies.

SEC Chairman Atkins reiterated his view that most cryptocurrencies are not securities in his speech, stating that the institution is leaving its past behind and entering a new era.

Atkins said the SEC has adopted an innovative approach, moving away from its previous enforcement-heavy approach, and will provide clear guidelines that will ensure the success of the United States.

Atkins also said it would allow for “virtual asset super apps.” These are platforms that offer a variety of services, including trading, lending, staking, and multi-custodial services, all within a single platform.

Atkins stated, “We will now allow virtual asset platforms to operate as ‘super apps.’ We will support the growth of the platforms under a consistent regulatory framework.”

The SEC Chairman also emphasized that regulators should only establish the minimum rules necessary for investor protection, adding that regulations that only large companies can afford are no longer appropriate. Atkins emphasized that regulations should be sufficient to protect investors, not so burdensome that they stifle entrepreneurs.

Atkins also praised Europe’s Crypto Asset Markets (MiCA) regulation, stating that the framework is important due to its comprehensive approach.

He noted that the United States has learned much from Europe’s regulatory actions and that international cooperation can increase freedom and prosperity.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!