SEC chief Atkins picks pro-crypto veteran director to lead corporate finance division

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins appointed James Moloney on Wednesday to head the agency’s Division of Corporation Finance, placing a pro-crypto veteran at the helm of the influential unit that reviews IPO filings and corporate disclosures.

Moloney, a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, previously worked at the SEC from 1994 to 2000, where he specialized in mergers, acquisitions, and financial reporting.

He will begin his new role next month, succeeding acting director Cicely LaMothe, who will return to her prior position as deputy director.

Crypto guidance under scrutiny

The division Moloney is set to lead plays a central role in reviewing company earnings, executive pay disclosures, and compliance with accounting standards.

In recent months, the unit has also taken on an expanded role in shaping the SEC’s approach to digital assets, issuing guidance that distinguishes between memecoins, stablecoins, and securities.

The stance positions the agency in the middle of an ongoing jurisdictional debate with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Moloney said he intends to pursue “smart, practical, and effective regulations” that will ease disclosure burdens while ensuring investors receive accurate information.

His appointment comes as Congress weighs the Clarity Act, legislation that could shift primary oversight of crypto to the CFTC, while still requiring joint rulemaking with the SEC.

Veteran return at pivotal time

Atkins praised Moloney’s return to the SEC, citing his prior experience inside the agency and in private practice.

He stated:

The appointment highlights the SEC’s increasing emphasis on crypto oversight at a time when regulators face pressure to clarify the rules governing digital assets.

With Moloney in place, the commission’s corporate finance division is expected to play a key role in drafting disclosure requirements that could shape how companies entering public markets report their exposure to cryptocurrencies.

