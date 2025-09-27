TLDR SEC Commissioner Peirce apologizes for past resistance to crypto industry. Peirce calls for “quick progress” in the newly clarified crypto regulatory landscape. Peirce leads SEC’s Crypto Task Force to modernize digital asset regulations. SEC shifts focus from regulation-by-enforcement to clearer crypto rules. A New Chapter for Crypto Regulation SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, known for [...] The post SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Calls for Quick Progress in Crypto Rules appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR SEC Commissioner Peirce apologizes for past resistance to crypto industry. Peirce calls for “quick progress” in the newly clarified crypto regulatory landscape. Peirce leads SEC’s Crypto Task Force to modernize digital asset regulations. SEC shifts focus from regulation-by-enforcement to clearer crypto rules. A New Chapter for Crypto Regulation SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, known for [...] The post SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Calls for Quick Progress in Crypto Rules appeared first on CoinCentral.

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Calls for Quick Progress in Crypto Rules

2025/09/27 07:00
TLDR

  • SEC Commissioner Peirce apologizes for past resistance to crypto industry.
  • Peirce calls for “quick progress” in the newly clarified crypto regulatory landscape.
  • Peirce leads SEC’s Crypto Task Force to modernize digital asset regulations.
  • SEC shifts focus from regulation-by-enforcement to clearer crypto rules.

A New Chapter for Crypto Regulation
SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, known for her supportive stance on the cryptocurrency industry, marked a pivotal moment in her speech at the Coin Center Dinner. During the address, Peirce acknowledged the SEC’s past stance on crypto, which had been more critical and enforcement-focused. She expressed regret for not convincing her colleagues earlier to embrace the potential of cryptocurrency. This marks a shift in the regulatory environment, as Peirce now sees a clear path toward positive development in the industry.

Peirce reflected on her tenure at the SEC, stating, “I am sorry that over most of my tenure at the SEC I failed to convince my colleagues in government to give you a chance.” She emphasized the importance of building projects that can contribute to the safety and prosperity of the broader community, now that regulatory clarity has replaced ambiguity.

Regulatory Shift and New Initiatives

Over the past year, the SEC has taken steps to modernize its approach to digital assets. Under the leadership of SEC Chair Paul Atkins, the agency has created a Crypto Task Force, led by Peirce, to specifically address the evolving needs of the crypto sector. This initiative aligns with the launch of “Project Crypto,” a new effort to review and update existing regulations on digital assets. These steps stand in stark contrast to the previous approach under former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, who favored a more enforcement-based strategy.

The change in approach has been welcomed by the crypto industry, which has faced considerable uncertainty under the previous administration. Peirce’s leadership in guiding the SEC’s efforts is seen as a critical move toward clearer guidelines for crypto firms.

Addressing NFTs and Humor in the Speech
 During her address, Peirce also touched on the SEC’s past focus on non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In a light-hearted moment, she jokingly proposed creating an NFT collection titled “The Dog’s Breakfast,” featuring figures from both the crypto space’s critics and advocates. One of the characters would be “CryptoMom,” depicting herself with a “slightly befuddled expression,” while another would feature a fictional lawyer called “Lost-in-Law,” portrayed as someone who has yet to fully engage with the intricacies of securities law.

Peirce’s humorous remarks underscored her more relaxed and open attitude toward the evolving crypto space, offering a stark contrast to the enforcement-heavy rhetoric from previous leadership.

Future Plans and Beekeeping

Looking to the future, Peirce shared her plans to transition into beekeeping once her time at the SEC concludes. She humorously noted that, unlike the sharp reactions she receives on social media, “bees sting with less glee than most of my Twitter commenters.” Peirce’s lighter tone and sense of humor offer a refreshing approach to an otherwise technical and regulatory-heavy field.

In her speech, Peirce also emphasized the need for a quick and constructive path forward in the crypto sector. As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve, her hope is that this clarity will enable the industry to thrive, benefiting the broader society.

