Sec Commissioner Hester Peirce Says New Era of Crypto Regulation Has Begun

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 21:31
Regulations
  • 27 September 2025
  • |
  • 16:03

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce signaled a turning point for digital asset regulation in the United States, saying that the crypto industry has entered a “more constructive era” with Washington.

Speaking at the Coin Center Dinner, Peirce urged the sector to take advantage of the improved climate and move quickly to build lasting frameworks.

Often referred to as “Crypto Mom” for her supportive stance on digital assets, Peirce acknowledged the regulator’s past hostility. She even issued an apology, admitting she had failed to convince colleagues to take a more open approach during earlier years at the Commission. Now, she says, the uncertainty that once clouded the sector is giving way to clearer rules that can underpin innovation.

The shift coincides with the arrival of the Trump administration and the appointment of Paul Atkins as SEC chief. Since then, the Commission has rolled out a number of initiatives aimed at integrating crypto into the broader financial system.

Among them: a dedicated Crypto Task Force led by Peirce, the shelving of several high-profile lawsuits, and the launch of “Project Crypto,” a program designed to update outdated securities rules for digital assets.

This marks a sharp contrast with the era of former Chair Gary Gensler, who drew heavy criticism for labeling most tokens as securities and pursuing enforcement through litigation. Peirce frequently challenged that strategy, warning it stifled innovation and drove activity offshore. Now, she believes the door is open for responsible growth.

With the SEC showing a more collaborative face, Peirce said the industry must seize the moment: “This is the time to design systems that strengthen safety, encourage prosperity, and improve people’s lives.”

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

