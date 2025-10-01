SEC Considers Blockchain-Based Stock Trading Initiative

Key Points: The SEC explores blockchain stock trading amidst pushback from traditional finance.

Cryptocurrency market is keenly watching regulatory developments.

The absence of primary confirmations fuels speculation in crypto circles.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly developing a plan to enable blockchain-based stock trading, but faces significant opposition from traditional financial entities like Citadel Securities.

This initiative could revolutionize securities trading, offering enhanced accessibility and transparency, yet lacks official confirmation. Market speculation could impact crypto assets like Ethereum and Bitcoin.

SEC Eyes Blockchain for Stock Trading, Faces Industry Pushback

Unnamed sources have indicated that the SEC is formulating a plan to integrate blockchain technology into stock trading, a move that could align with longstanding efforts to modernize and accommodate cryptocurrency markets. Traditional firms, such as Citadel Securities, reportedly express strong opposition due to potential disruptions in conventional securities trading. SEC staff discussions with industry representatives continue amidst this backdrop.

Potential market shifts include increased activity on blockchain networks, such as Ethereum, which currently facilitates most tokenized stock trading internationally. While official confirmation remains absent, the nascent crypto market remains alert, anticipating any regulatory cues.

Tokenization and Regulatory Uncertainty Mark Crypto Market Trends

Did you know? Historical trends indicate that delays in regulatory acceptance have previously tempered enthusiasm but anticipated regulatory advances could usher in significant technological integration with mainstream finance.

Currently, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,131.57, maintaining a market cap of $498.69 billion with a 12.80% market dominance, according to CoinMarketCap data. In recent transactions, Ethereum observed trading volumes of $36.85 billion, a drop of 47.30%. Over a 90-day period, Ethereum has seen gains of 61.19%.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:54 UTC on October 1, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu research team suggest potential regulatory hurdles, affecting short-term market dynamics.