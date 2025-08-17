SEC Court Filing Shows Ripple’s Regulatory Path Clearing—XRP Could Rip Once Approval Lands

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 07:30

XRP could be on the brink of a major breakout as a pivotal SEC court dismissal nears approval, fueling institutional interest, ETF speculation, and investor optimism.

SEC Filing Awaits Court Green Light— XRP Could Enter Liftoff Zone if Approved

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) submitted a filing to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Aug. 15, 2025, informing the court that it had entered into a joint stipulation of dismissal with Ripple Labs, effectively ending the appeals process in their high-profile legal dispute. The case also involved individual Ripple executives Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen. The move brings significant closure to a multi-year legal battle that has shaped the conversation around cryptocurrency regulation in the United States.

Both the SEC and Ripple Labs agreed to drop their respective appeals, with each covering its own legal fees. The court has not yet finalized the dismissal. The SEC’s filing confirmed: “The joint stipulation of dismissal remains pending.” Attorney James K. Filan, a close observer of the case, explained the procedural status on social media platform X:

The filing marks a significant milestone for Ripple, signaling progress toward regulatory clarity for XRP after years of scrutiny over its legal classification. The development has fueled optimism among XRP holders and the broader crypto community. Supporters argue it strengthens Ripple’s position in the digital asset sector and paves the way for broader use of XRP in cross-border payments and institutional applications.

XRP has gained growing interest among institutions, with an increasing number of corporations establishing XRP strategic reserves and the potential approval of XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). With major legal obstacles largely behind it, Ripple is expected to accelerate expansion efforts, and many anticipate stronger XRP market performance driven by renewed investor confidence and clearer regulation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
