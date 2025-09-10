SEC Cracks Down on U.S. Companies Linked to China Stock Fraud

By: Coincentral
2025/09/10 21:32
TLDR

  • The SEC is increasing efforts to target U.S. companies linked to China stock fraud schemes.
  • Nasdaq introduces stricter listing requirements to prevent fraudulent companies from entering the market.
  • Companies must have at least $25 million in public offering proceeds to list on Nasdaq.
  • Nasdaq demands a $15 million public float value for companies listing under the net income standard.
  • The SEC’s enforcement actions are part of a broader campaign to combat international market manipulation.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is increasing its efforts to target U.S. companies involved in China stock fraud. These companies are allegedly connected to stock manipulation schemes run by Chinese fraud rings. The SEC is focusing on businesses that have aided or been part of the pump-and-dump operations that harm investors.

Nasdaq Tightens Rules to Combat China Stock Fraud

Nasdaq has introduced stricter listing rules to combat China stock fraud. Under these new regulations, companies must have at least $25 million in public offering proceeds to list on the exchange. This requirement is designed to keep dubious micro-companies with no substantial assets from listing.

Moreover, Nasdaq now demands that companies listing under the net income standard maintain at least $15 million in public float value. This ensures that only companies with solid financial foundations can enter the market. Nasdaq’s goal is to protect investors by maintaining the integrity of the exchange.

John Zecca, EVP and Chief Legal Officer at Nasdaq, emphasized the importance of these rules. He said, “Investor protection and market integrity are central to Nasdaq’s mission.” These measures aim to provide a healthier liquidity profile for investors while still allowing emerging companies to access capital markets.

SEC and Nasdaq Work Together to Combat China Stock Manipulation

The SEC’s enforcement push aligns with Nasdaq’s tightening of its listing standards. The SEC is targeting companies that may have helped run fraudulent schemes originating in China. These scams typically involve inflating stock prices through false information, only for the prices to crash once insiders sell off their shares.

Both the SEC and Nasdaq aim to make it more difficult for fraudsters to use U.S. markets for illegal activities. Companies already in the process of listing will have 30 days to comply with the new Nasdaq rules. After that, they must either meet the new standards or face delisting.

