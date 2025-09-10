SEC Crypto Task Force Announces New Key Crypto Roundtable

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/10 05:48

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Crypto Task Force will host a key hearing on financial privacy and surveillance on October 17, the agency announced in a September 8 press release.

Crypto Task Force Takes On Financial Surveillance

According to the Monday announcement, the upcoming panel will be open to the public and “bring together panelists who are at the forefront of developing technologies designed to protect individual privacy.”

Scheduled for 1-4 p.m. at SEC headquarters, the panel will also focus on discussing policy matters key to financial surveillance, with speakers expected to be revealed later.

“Technology that helps Americans protect their privacy is critically important as it enables people to choose when and with whom to share sensitive data about themselves so they can be protected from bad actors,” said Commissioner Hester M. Peirce.

“Understanding recent developments in privacy-protecting tools will assist the SEC and other financial regulators as we work on policy solutions in the crypto space,” she added.

SEC Launches New Initiative To Fight Fraud

News of the SEC’s latest roundtable comes just days after the federal regulator unveiled its Cross-Border Task Force in a bid to combat fraud and market manipulation conducted by entities outside the U.S.

The task force will also heighten its enforcement efforts against “gatekeepers” who assist these organizations in accessing U.S. capital markets, particularly concerning underwriters and auditors.

“This new task force will consolidate SEC investigative efforts and allow the SEC to use every available tool to combat transnational fraud,” SEC Chair Paul Atkins said in a statement.

Established earlier this year, the Crypto Task Force’s mission is oriented toward “developing a comprehensive and clear regulatory framework for crypto assets,” per a January 2025 designation.

With the SEC’s upcoming roundtable, the agency continues to position itself at the center of debates over privacy, surveillance, and the future of crypto regulation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs despite major job data revisions

S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs despite major job data revisions

Wall Street didn’t blink. All three major indexes closed at record highs Tuesday, ignoring warning signs in the economy like it was business as usual. The S&P 500 finished the session up 0.27% at 6,512.61, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.37% to close at 21,879.49, a new intraday record too. The Dow Jones Industrial Average […]
Threshold
T$0.01644+0.79%
Wink
LIKE$0.010295-5.34%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02768+6.29%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 06:11
Share
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.31-0.38%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,426.83-0.49%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008+5.26%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? (9/9/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? (9/9/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 9, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The First Computer “Bug” in 1947, STS-64 Launches in 1994, Tajikistan's Independence Day in 1991, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? to Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion, let’s dive right in. Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? By @nebojsaneshatodorovic [ 4 Min read ] Trump is taxing and blocking outsourcing and remote work. Read More. Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion By @hackercm7vboi4k0000356q3bkj7c9i [ 4 Min read ] Recursion long predates coding, so why does Big Tech keep getting it wrong? Here’s the actual definition. Read More. The Worst Best Friend: Free Chatbots vs. Clean Data Reservoirs By @olgaukr [ 5 Min read ] LLMs often get facts wrong. Free chatbots rely on messy data, while paid clean reservoirs promise accuracy, safety, and trust. Read More. AI Makes Developers Faster. It Also Makes Architecture Worse. By @johnjvester [ 8 Min read ] AI can accelerate development, but without guidance they risk deepening architectural debt—with solid context/prompts, they can help strengthen architecture. Read More. Ship Smarter, Not Harder: Affordable Kubernetes CI/CD with GitHub Actions + Helm By @leandronnz [ 15 Min read ] This guide is for freelancers and small teams who need reliable, inexpensive delivery to Kubernetes. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.684+0.54%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/10 00:02
Share

Trending News

More

S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs despite major job data revisions

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? (9/9/2025)

NPM Hack Puts 1 Billion Crypto Wallets At Risk As Ledger CTO Urges Users To Halt Transactions

Bitcoin Highs Bring Familiar Questions, but Discipline Outlasts Hype