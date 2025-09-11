SEC Delay Sparks 3 Bold Grayscale ETF Moves for Altcoins

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/11 12:00
Union
U$0,00982+0,82%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005069+3,55%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005852+0,87%
Hedera
HBAR$0,23696+2,42%
FUND
FUND$0,018--%
sec
  • The SEC postponed its decision on Grayscale’s Hedera ETF and Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF to November 12, 2025.
  • Grayscale filed to convert its Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trust and Litecoin (LTC) Trust into ETFs, alongside a new Hedera ETF registration.
  • Over 90 crypto ETF applications are pending with the SEC, including for Solana, XRP, Avalanche, and BNB.
  • The SEC continues to use the full review period, extending deadlines rather than issuing early approvals or rejections.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has again postponed key rulings on the fast-developing altcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) space. The agency has postponed the deadline for making determinations on both the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF and Grayscale’s highly awaited Hedera (HBAR) ETF to November 12, 2025, according to an order on Grayscale’s Hedera Trust published Tuesday.

Nasdaq filed with the commission on February 28, 2025, a proposed rule change to list and trade shares of the Grayscale Hedera Trust (HBAR) as commodity-based trust shares as per Nasdaq Rule 5711.

SEC


Grayscale Expands Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum

Meanwhile, Grayscale is urgently expanding its ETF plans. On September 9, the company submitted new SEC registration forms to transform its Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trust and Litecoin (LTC) Trust into ETFs, along with an inaugural S-1 registration for an additional Hedera ETF. As was the case with previous filings, Bank of New York Mellon is likely to be given the administrator role for these funds, with Coinbase to provide custody and prime brokerage services.

Also Read: SEC Delays Bitwise, Grayscale Crypto ETF Decisions Until November

Grayscale’s move builds on the model it pioneered in 2024, when it successfully converted its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and Ethereum Trust into the first U.S. spot Bitcoin and spot Ethereum ETFs after a prolonged legal battle with the commission.

Their conversion process, particularly in the case of BCH and LTC, would facilitate the daily issuance and redemption of shares, which would eliminate premiums and discounts that are standard in over-the-counter (OTC) trading.

Over 90 Crypto ETF Applications Await Review

These are against the backdrop of increasing delays in crypto-based ETF applications. Over 90 such funds, including altcoins such as Solana, XRP, Avalanche, and BNB, await SEC decisions as of the end of August. Significantly, in the first half of 2025 alone, at least 31 altcoin ETF applications were filed, highlighting increasing institutional appetite for regulated exposure to cryptocurrencies.

The SEC’s continued pattern is to use the full allowed review window, often opting for deadline extensions rather than issuing early approvals or rejections. Several other altcoin ETF applications, including Solana, XRP, Truth Social BTC/ETH ETFs, have already been delayed to October or November.

Grayscale’s filings and the SEC’s delays together illustrate a cautious yet dynamic regulatory landscape: asset managers are pushing forward, but significant regulatory headwinds remain.

Also Read: Chainlink (LINK) Price Surges as Grayscale Files LINK ETF with SEC

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

South Korea crypto firms get ‘venture company’ status next week

South Korea crypto firms get ‘venture company’ status next week

South Korea’s Minister of SMEs and Startups, Han Seong-sook, said the regulatory change could stimulate growth in crypto and blockchain technologies. South Korea is reportedly lifting restrictions that have prevented crypto businesses from qualifying as venture companies, giving them new access to tax breaks and financing support. During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, South Korea’s Ministry of SMEs and Startups said it had passed a partial revision to the Enforcement Decree of the Venture Business Act to remove the restrictions on virtual asset trading and brokerage businesses, according to South Korean news outlet the KoreaTechDesk.The change, slated to take effect on Sept. 16, will allow crypto firms to apply for venture certification, which opens up options for tax breaks and financial support.Read more
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00195031-1,59%
GET
GET$0,008651-0,01%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10121-1,20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 11:44
Share
UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, David Bailey, executive director of prudential policy at the Bank of England, said that the UK plans to introduce stricter regulatory
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0939+12,86%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,06816+1,38%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:54
Share
SEC Delays Franklin’s Solana ETF Decision to November 2025

SEC Delays Franklin’s Solana ETF Decision to November 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-delays-franklin-solana-etf/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017269+7,79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 12:18
Share

Trending News

More

South Korea crypto firms get ‘venture company’ status next week

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

SEC Delays Franklin’s Solana ETF Decision to November 2025

WLFI Launches Project Wings to Boost Stablecoin Use on Solana

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge