SEC delays Bitwise spot DOGE ETF

Key Takeaways

The SEC has delayed its decision on Bitwise’s application for a spot Dogecoin (DOGE) ETF.

The proposed ETF would offer exposure to Dogecoin price movements without direct ownership of the asset.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed Bitwise’s application for a spot Dogecoin exchange-traded fund.

The regulatory agency postponed its decision on the proposed ETF that would track the price of Dogecoin directly. The delay extends the SEC’s review period for the filing from the asset management firm.

The proposed fund would allow investors to gain exposure to Dogecoin without directly holding the digital asset.

The SEC has not provided a specific timeline for when it will make a final determination on the Bitwise application. The regulator routinely delays decisions on crypto ETF proposals to allow for additional review and public comment periods.