SEC delays Bitwise spot DOGE ETF

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 09:01
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016004-7.13%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24101+2.68%
FUND
FUND$0.018-40.00%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06377-1.75%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002011+0.39%

Key Takeaways

  • The SEC has delayed its decision on Bitwise’s application for a spot Dogecoin (DOGE) ETF.
  • The proposed ETF would offer exposure to Dogecoin price movements without direct ownership of the asset.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed Bitwise’s application for a spot Dogecoin exchange-traded fund.

The regulatory agency postponed its decision on the proposed ETF that would track the price of Dogecoin directly. The delay extends the SEC’s review period for the filing from the asset management firm.

The proposed fund would allow investors to gain exposure to Dogecoin without directly holding the digital asset.

The SEC has not provided a specific timeline for when it will make a final determination on the Bitwise application. The regulator routinely delays decisions on crypto ETF proposals to allow for additional review and public comment periods.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sec-delays-bitwise-spot-doge-etf/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CyberKongz: KONG tokens will be available for claiming at TGE today, 21:00

CyberKongz: KONG tokens will be available for claiming at TGE today, 21:00

PANews reported on September 10th that CyberKongz announced that the KONG token will hold its TGE today, with 2% of the supply distributed to active OpenSea users from 2023 to date. Addresses with trading volume exceeding $ 10,000 USD will be eligible to claim 1,650 KONG , while addresses with trading volume exceeding $ 100,000 USD will be eligible to claim 11,250 KONG . Claims will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, and users can claim starting today at 21:00 ( UTC+8 ).
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01306+0.30%
CyberKongz
KONG$----%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 09:21
Share
Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

Russia will continue taking measures to encourage crypto mining businesses to register with the tax authority, including imposing bigger penalties for violations.
Share
PANews2025/06/19 19:17
Share
ApeCoin's official token, APE, is now available on the Solana network.

ApeCoin's official token, APE, is now available on the Solana network.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to an official announcement, ApeCoin announced that its token APE has now been simultaneously issued to the Solana network.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01306+0.30%
ApeCoin
APE$0.6101+2.22%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00628-5.56%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 09:25
Share

Trending News

More

CyberKongz: KONG tokens will be available for claiming at TGE today, 21:00

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

ApeCoin's official token, APE, is now available on the Solana network.

MicroBT and Dataprana reach $5.4 million mining hardware deal

New Ripple-BBVA Deal Signals Global Banks Are Embracing Digital Assets