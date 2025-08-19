SEC Delays Decision On USSpot XRP ETFs Until October Despite Growing Market Optimism ⋆ ZyCrypto

XRP ETFs Set To Reach SEC’s Desk As Billions Ready To Pour Into XRP Following Ripple Win Against SEC

&nbsp

&nbsp

Spot XRP ETFs have witnessed another setback in the buildup to their mainstream debut. 

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has pushed back its decision on whether to approve exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the price of Ripple-affiliated XRP, extending the review deadline to October.

SEC Kicks The Can Down The Road On XRP ETFs

While crypto participants remain optimistic about the authorization of an XRP ETF, it may take some time before these investment vehicles see the light of day. In separate notices published on August 18, the SEC designated longer periods to consider XRP ETF applications from Coinshares, Canary Capital, Grayscale, and 21Shares.

The SEC postponed the deadline for the 21Shares Core XRP Trust, which seeks to list on the Cboe BZX Exchange, to October 19, 2025.

21Shares filed paperwork for the fund in November and subsequently amended and republished the filing in the Federal Register months later. After starting proceedings in May, the SEC now says more time is needed to decide on whether to approve the XRP-based ETF.

&nbsp

For the CoinShares XRP ETF, intended for listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, the SEC extended its review deadline to October 23, 2025. CoinShares submitted its initial rule change on February 7, 2025, with publication following on February 25.

The agency also put out similar delay notices for Bitwise and Grayscale XRP ETFs. These asset managers submitted their filings as part of a wave of crypto asset ETF proposals that followed the SEC’s historic approvals of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs early last year.

These mark the latest in a string of postponements by the SEC under the new pro-crypto Chairman Paul Atkins. The SEC typically takes the maximum amount of time — 270 days — to greenlight ETF applications. Behind the scenes, the SEC has been in discussions with would-be issuers regarding key sticking points such as staking and the mechanics of in-kind redemptions.

The XRP ETFs weren’t the only funds facing delays from the SEC today. The agency also delayed its deadline for the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, allowing more time to evaluate the proposal and any issues raised.

Bloomberg ETF strategists previously noted that the delays are merely procedural and do not affect the odds of approval.

XRP now sits alongside Litecoin (LTC) and Solana (SOL) as a top-tier candidate for a spot crypto ETF, with the pundits pegging a 95% chance that the SEC will greenlight a fund tied to the fourth-most valuable crypto asset in 2025.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/sec-delays-decision-on-usspot-xrp-etfs-until-october-despite-growing-market-optimism/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
