SEC delays decision on WisdomTree ETF

In the latest XRP news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed its decision on the WisdomTree XRP spot exchange-traded fund.

  • SEC has pushed its decision on the WisdomTree XRP ETF to a later date.
  • New deadline now October 24, 2025.

The wait for another spot crypto exchange-traded fund in the United States goes on as the Securities and Exchange Commission once again delays its decision on another XRP (XRP) ETF.

XRP price hovered near $2.96, largely unaffected by the news.

SEC pushes WisdomTree XRP ETF date

The SEC announced its decision to postpone issuing an approval or rejection of the WisdomTree XRP Fund on Aug. 25.

As noted in the SEC filing, the new deadline for a decision is October 24, 2025.

The SEC officially began reviewing the WisdomTree XRP Trust, which hit the market as the first filing for a U.S. spot XRP ETF, in May.

While the law allows the regulator up to 240 days to either approve or reject an application, the SEC has initiated efforts aimed at significantly cutting this timeline. So far, the securities watchdog pegs its process on the guidelines in the U.S. securities laws.

The delay comes a few days after several XRP ETF issuers updated their filings, with Bloomberg ETF expert James Sayffert terming the move a “good sign.”

What does it mean for XRP?

The XRP spot ETF is one of the most anticipated crypto spot funds in the market.

As a top altcoin, the Ripple cryptocurrency boasts one of the biggest and most ardent communities in the space.

The XRP Army, as it is known, may therefore witness some sentiment dip amid this announcement. Analysts note a potential injection of volatility in XRP prices, with this short-term movement building fresh momentum into the final decision.

This outlook is down to the SEC’s move not being a final verdict on the WisdomTree XRP ETF, but a postponement, as the regulator takes time to have a better look at the filing.

