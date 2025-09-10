SEC delays decisions on Bitwise Dogecoin and Grayscale Hedera altcoin ETFs

The U.S. SEC has extended its review of the Bitwise Dogecoin and Grayscale Hedera ETF applications, pushing both deadlines to Nov. 12 amid a growing backlog of altcoin ETF filings.

  • The SEC delayed NYSE Arca’s Bitwise Dogecoin ETF and Grayscale’s Hedera ETF to Nov. 12.
  • The agency has repeatedly extended deadlines for multiple altcoin ETFs, including Solana and XRP products.
  • Bloomberg data shows 92 altcoin ETF applications are now pending, with Solana and XRP drawing the most institutional demand.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has postponed its decisions on two proposed altcoin ETFs, extending the review period until Nov. 12.

The agency said on Tuesday that it is delaying action on NYSE Arca’s application to list the Bitwise Dogecoin (DOGE) ETF, originally filed in March. On the same day, the SEC also extended its review of Grayscale’s Hedera (HBAR) ETF filing, giving the product the same November deadline.

The delays continue a pattern in which the SEC has opted to use the maximum time allowed under statutory review windows. The SEC has already delayed multiple decisions in recent weeks, including filings tied to Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and other altcoin ETFs.

The current altcoin ETF landscape

The backlog of pending altcoin ETF applications continues to grow. According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart, there are now 92 crypto-related exchange-traded products awaiting regulatory decisions. Among them, SOL and XRP are drawing the strongest institutional demand, with eight and seven ETF applications pending, respectively.

Meanwhile, momentum is building for new products. On Sept. 8, the agency acknowledged a filing for the Canary Staked SEI ETF, officially starting the review process for what would be the first U.S.-listed SEI fund.

