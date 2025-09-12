SEC Delays Franklin Spot XRP ETF: Deadlines Hit Next Month

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 01:27
Bitcoin
BTC$114,238.1+0.85%
XRP
XRP$3.0241+1.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015982-4.41%
Sign
SIGN$0.07835-0.82%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.13384+0.03%
























































Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree


Source: https://bitcoinist.com/sec-franklin-spot-xrp-etf-hard-deadlines-next-month/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001661-2.23%
Startup
STARTUP$0.013272-5.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0961+12.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors

XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors

Bloomberg analysts estimate a 95% probability of approval for a Ripple (XRP) ETF, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) expected to make a decision in October. Despite the The post XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Union
U$0.00952+1.27%
XRP
XRP$3.0293+1.30%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02642-2.50%
Share
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/12 01:34
Share
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2695--%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021+10.52%
MAY
MAY$0.04314+1.69%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Share

Trending News

More

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack