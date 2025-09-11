SEC delays staking for BlackRock spot Ethereum ETF

Key Takeaways

The SEC has postponed approval of staking for BlackRock’s spot Ethereum ETF.

No timeline was given by the SEC for when staking features might be allowed.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed approval of staking capabilities for BlackRock’s spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund.

The regulatory agency has not provided a timeline for when staking features might be approved for the ETF. BlackRock had sought to include staking functionality, which would allow the fund to earn additional returns by participating in Ethereum’s proof-of-stake validation process.

Staking involves locking up Ethereum tokens to help secure the network and validate transactions, typically generating annual yields for participants.

The decision affects one of the largest asset managers’ efforts to offer comprehensive Ethereum exposure through a regulated investment vehicle. BlackRock manages approximately $10 trillion in assets globally.