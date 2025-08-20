SEC ETF freeze hits Solana, XRP, and Bitcoin products: What happens next?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 05:05
Threshold
T$0.01592-3.74%
U
U$0.02082-0.09%
Solana
SOL$179.45-2.54%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,258.28-2.83%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004699-5.98%
XRP
XRP$2.8965-5.72%

Key takeaways

The U.S. SEC has delayed decisions on several major crypto ETF proposals, including those tied to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The move is a sign of caution when it comes to altcoins.

The U.S. SEC is taking more time to decide on several high-profile crypto ETFs.

Yesterday, the agency delayed decisions on products tied to Bitcoin [BTC], Ethereum [ETH], Solana [SOL], and Ripple [XRP], including one branded by Truth Social.

While delays like this aren’t unusual, the growing number of crypto ETF filings shows just how quickly the market is evolving, and how regulators are trying to keep up.

Here’s what happened

The SEC is hitting pause on three major crypto ETF applications.

These include Truth Social’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, new Solana products from 21Shares and Bitwise, and a proposed XRP trust from 21Shares.

The agency has now set new deadlines: 8th of October for the Truth Social ETF, 16th of October for the Solana ETFs, and 19th of October for the XRP trust.

SEC ETFSEC ETF

Source: sec.gov

These ETFs would allow investors to gain direct exposure to crypto assets like Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and XRP without actually holding them.

While Truth Social’s brand adds political flavor to the mix, the ETF structure is standard.

It is generally agreed upon that regulators often take the maximum time allowed to evaluate such proposals. Case in point, here’s an X post from crypto and ETF expert James Seyffart,

Why the SEC ETF delay matters

The SEC has been extending deadlines on a wave of crypto ETF applications all year.

Back in March, it delayed decisions on products tied to XRP, Litecoin [LTC], and Dogecoin [DOGE].

Meanwhile, Solana and XRP ETFs are still seeking that first-ever approval. These delays are an obvious sign of how cautious the SEC remains, especially when it comes to altcoins.

On the other hand, they also show growing demand for more crypto investment products in regulated markets.

The bigger picture

ETF delays hold weight for the broader crypto market.

October could bring approvals, or another round of waiting. Right now, the U.S. has several spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, led by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, which holds over $87 billion in assets.

SEC ETFSEC ETF

Source: CoinMarketCap

If Solana or XRP ETFs get the green light, it could expand investor access and potentially drive up token demand.

But for now, all we can do is wait.

Next: Ethereum’s battle: Whale selling vs. shark buying – Who will win?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/sec-etf-freeze-hits-solana-xrp-and-bitcoin-products-what-happens-next/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 73FtSU sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs, with a transaction amount of approximately US$2.3 million. This batch of coins
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:09
Share
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Cardano (ADA) price hovers around $0.54 on Monday, after falling nearly 15% last week, as tensions in the Middle East escalated following the US attack on Iran. This double-digit correction triggered a wave of liquidation, wiping out a total of nearly $17 million in long positions last week.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,252.52-2.89%
Cardano
ADA$0.8577-7.76%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02599-4.90%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/23 13:20
Share
Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Ex-Animoca exec had his crypto wallets drained after downloading a fake Zoom update during a phishing attack linked to North Korean hacking group Lazarus. Mehdi Farooq, an investment partner at Hypersphere and ex-Animoca Brands exec, revealed in a post on…
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004207+1.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 16:13
Share

Trending News

More

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Live Utility: Cold Wallet Pays You Now, While Ethereum Waits on $15K and Tron’s Volume Hits 11 Billion