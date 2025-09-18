SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Unlocking Wave of Spot Crypto ETFs in U.S.

Key Takeaways:

The SEC approved generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares, including digital assets.

Exchanges can now list and trade spot crypto ETFs without case-by-case approval.

Analysts expect a surge of ETFs tied to Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, and other tokens to launch in coming weeks.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cleared a major regulatory hurdle for the digital asset market, approving new listing rules that could dramatically accelerate the launch of spot cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The decision signals a pivotal shift in how crypto products enter mainstream U.S. financial markets.

SEC Approval Signals New Era for Crypto ETFs

On Wednesday, SEC voted to adopt proposed rule changes by three national securities exchanges – NYSE and Nasdaq. The changes provide generic listing standards of commodity-based trust shares which consist of exchange-traded products (ETPs) of supported spot cryptocurrencies.

This authorization provides that exchanges may list and trade crypto ETFs that comply with the generic criteria without requiring filing any rule change requests with the Commission. To date all the applications involved slow regulatory reviews which at times took a period of more than 200 days. The simplified procedure saves the approval procedures to as short as 75 days.

“This approval helps maximize investor choice and foster innovation by streamlining the listing process,” SEC Chair Paul S. Atkins said in a statement. “Our capital markets remain the best place in the world for cutting-edge digital asset innovation.”

What the New Framework Means for Crypto Markets

Faster Path for Spot ETFs

Under the new rules, asset managers aiming to launch crypto ETFs won’t have to navigate case-by-case approvals. Instead, as long as products meet the generic listing criteria, they qualify for expedited review. This removes the final regulatory bottleneck holding back dozens of pending ETF applications.

ETFs tied to tokens such as Solana (SOL), XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC) are now positioned for faster entry into the U.S. market. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart called the move “the crypto ETP framework we’ve been waiting for.”

Risk and Investor Protection Concerns

Not all commissioners supported the decision. SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw cautioned that rushing approvals could result in products entering the market without sufficient scrutiny. “The Commission is passing the buck on reviewing these proposals, fast-tracking unproven products to market,” she warned.

Nevertheless, the vote highlights the shift of the regulator toward creating a more rules-based and predictable framework of digital assets, which institutional investors had long sought.

Asset managers are already preparing to file ETFs under the new standards. Others are to take advantage of the provisions that permit expediency approvals of tokens that are tied to current futures contracts controlled by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This would enable the initial line of products to run by as early as October 2025.

Whereas Europe and Asia have led the pack when it comes to developing structures on crypto ETFs and tokenized assets, the U.S. has lagged behind due to regulatory apprehension. The vote on Wednesday is a watershed opportunity as it aligns the U.S. markets more with the global trends but the investor protections remain high.

