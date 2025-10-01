ExchangeDEX+
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has temporarily suspended trading in QMMM Holdings after the stock rocketed 959% in under three weeks on the back of a splashy crypto-treasury pivot. Related Reading: 7 XRP ETFs Draw Close To Their Decision Deadlines With The SEC – Here Are The Dates In its suspension order, the SEC […]

SEC Halts QMMM Trading After 959% Surge on Crypto Treasury Manipulation Concerns

By: Bitcoinist
2025/10/01 14:00
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has temporarily suspended trading in QMMM Holdings after the stock rocketed 959% in under three weeks on the back of a splashy crypto-treasury pivot.

In its suspension order, the SEC flagged potential manipulation via social-media “recommendations” by unknown parties that appeared designed to inflate price and volume. The halt took effect Monday and is slated to run for 10 trading days while regulators dig in.

QMMM announced it would allocate a $100 million portfolio across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, and also launch a crypto analytics platform.

The news triggered a sharp rise from around $11 to an intraday peak near $207, before the stock last traded around $119.40 before the freeze.

A Wider Crackdown on “Crypto Treasury” Pop-and-Drops

The QMMM halt comes as the SEC and FINRA expand investigations into unusual trading activities linked to corporate crypto-treasury announcements.

This year, over 200 companies have announced plans to raise funds through token purchases, often following sharp price increases before the announcements. Regulators are examining potential insider leaks and Reg FD violations related to the selective sharing of material information.

Hype-driven stock promotions and speculative treasury strategies can cause share prices to drift away from their true value, leaving late traders vulnerable when market realities catch up.

Recent reports indicate this strategy has become overcrowded, with some firms turning to financial engineering after crypto-related rallies decline, prompting the SEC to accelerate efforts to halt trading and investigate suspicious surges.

What the QMMM Halt Means for Investors Now

For holders, the suspension locks in positions until trading resumes, and outcomes vary from an orderly reopen to potential enforcement actions if wrongdoing is discovered.

Expect increased demands for detailed disclosure: audited wallet attestations, treasury risk policies, and clear business rationales beyond simply “numbers go up.”

The QMMM episode highlights a new baseline: crypto adjacency alone won’t suffice, especially when social-media promotion is involved.

Key levels to watch after the halt include liquidity conditions, opening auction volatility, and any SEC updates clarifying the scope of the investigation. Overall, investors seeking equity exposure to digital assets may prefer experienced operators and transparent balance-sheet strategies over sudden pivots.

With regulators indicating ongoing scrutiny of the crypto-treasury relationship, due diligence, on both the tokens and the corporate narratives, has never been more important.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
