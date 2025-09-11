SEC Launches Project Crypto to Clarify Token Regulations

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 18:26
Key Points:
  • SEC’s Project Crypto clarifies token regulations, led by Chairman Paul S. Atkins.
  • Unified frameworks will impact trading, lending, and staking platforms.
  • Positive market response seen in DeFi activity increases.

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins announced “Project Crypto” at the OECD Roundtable, aiming to modernize securities laws in the U.S., affecting cryptocurrency regulations globally.

The initiative could reshape digital asset regulation, spurring market activity and innovation, while fostering international collaboration in cryptocurrency oversight.

U.S. SEC Embarks on Regulatory Overhaul with Project Crypto

The initiation of Project Crypto by the U.S. SEC marks a significant shift in crypto regulation. Chairman Paul S. Atkins made the announcement at the OECD Global Financial Markets Roundtable, indicating a new era for securities rules and digital assets. The SEC plans to collaborate on policies, affecting how crypto platforms operate within unified guidelines.

The primary changes include clarifying which tokens fall outside traditional securities definitions, promoting platforms that integrate trading, lending, and staking. This move aligns the U.S. regulatory stance with European frameworks, offering innovators clearer paths without excessive restrictions.

Market reactions have been notably positive, with prominent figures expressing support. Raoul Pal from Real Vision applauded the SEC’s clarity, foreseeing institutional DeFi growth. Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin highlighted reduced uncertainty as a motivator for serious builders and institutions to engage.

Positive Market Reaction as Crypto Players Welcome Clarity

Did you know? The alignment of regulatory frameworks in the crypto market mirrors earlier initiatives like the EU’s MiCA, which saw increased risk appetite and stablecoin supply among investors.

Ethereum (ETH) recently registered a price of $4,409.74 with a market cap of $532.28 billion. It holds a 13.45% market dominance and has shown a 75.68% increase over the last 90 days, confirmed by CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading volume reached $39.36 billion, reflecting vibrant market activity.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:43 UTC on September 11, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests that Project Crypto could markedly impact financial ecosystems by attracting more developers to regulated frameworks. As token classification clarity improves, technological advancements and new market entries are anticipated, bolstering the U.S.’s position in global crypto markets.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/sec-project-crypto-token-regulations/

Longsun Group: In the future, the company will continue to deepen its cooperation with Ant Digital in RWA

PANews reported on June 24 that Longsun Group stated on the interactive platform that the company cooperated with Ant Digital Technology to complete the first RWA based on new energy
Author: Vernacular Blockchain Remember when people asked, "Can I buy a cup of coffee with Bitcoin?" Today, crypto asset payments are no longer a niche scenario, but are seen by
SEO isn't dead, but AI Overviews are draining its lifeblood. Clicks are collapsing, zero-click searches are rising, and authority is shifting. Survival demands adapting your content for AI, diversifying traffic sources, and building unshakable perception as the ultimate moat.
