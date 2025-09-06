SEC Launches Task Force to Tackle Cross-Border Fraud

By: Coincentral
2025/09/06 04:09
TLDR

  • SEC launches new task force to fight cross-border fraud in U.S. markets.
  • Foreign firms face tighter scrutiny for stock manipulation and false promos.
  • SEC cracks down on pump-and-dump schemes tied to overseas companies.
  • Gatekeepers enabling cross-border fraud face tougher SEC oversight.
  • Digital assets, offshore listings targeted in SEC’s global fraud crackdown.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC) has established a new task force targeting cross-border fraud in financial markets. The unit will focus on market manipulation by foreign-based entities and those helping them access U.S. capital. This move follows increasing concern about cross-border fraud involving pump-and-dump and ramp-and-dump schemes.

Targeting Foreign-Based Market Manipulation

The task force will prioritize enforcement actions against cross-border fraud schemes originating from foreign companies. These include false promotional tactics that manipulate stock prices before selling off shares at inflated values. Many of these schemes often target digital assets and foreign stock listings.

Authorities have observed increased market activity from companies outside the U.S. that exploit jurisdictional gaps to mislead traders. By forming a centralized task force, the SEC aims to speed up investigations and hold such entities accountable. The agency stated this structure would streamline responses to cross-border fraud cases.

Jurisdictions such as China are under scrutiny due to limited transparency and governmental interference in financial reporting. These unique conditions elevate the risk of cross-border fraud for U.S. markets. The SEC has committed to overcoming enforcement barriers presented by international borders.

Oversight of Gatekeepers and Intermediaries

The SEC also announced scrutiny of gatekeepers facilitating access to U.S. markets for foreign firms. Auditors and underwriters will now face tighter examination for their role in enabling cross-border fraud. These intermediaries can inadvertently assist fraudulent actors if compliance lapses occur.

Officials believe proper oversight of gatekeepers can prevent problematic firms from entering public markets. When gatekeepers fail, market integrity is compromised, and domestic participants bear the cost. The task force plans to evaluate compliance procedures and disclosures at every level.

Focus on gatekeeping controls aligns with ongoing efforts to protect financial systems from overseas manipulation. SEC departments will collaborate to assess whether new guidance or rule changes are necessary. Their goal is to reduce systemic risks associated with global financial access.

Enhancing Internal Coordination and Global Enforcement

The SEC directed multiple divisions to support the task force with additional recommendations. These include the Divisions of Corporation Finance, Economic and Risk Analysis, and Trading and Markets. Their role will be to propose regulatory updates that address evolving cross-border fraud techniques.

The new enforcement model will consolidate resources and expand global cooperation to investigate transnational cases faster. This approach responds to past challenges in regulating entities that exploit foreign jurisdictions to avoid oversight. Strengthened coordination aims to detect cross-border fraud earlier and reduce systemic exposure.

Digital assets and offshore crypto-linked listings are also within the task force’s scope. Due to their borderless nature, authorities have observed such markets being used for deceptive schemes. The SEC emphasized that regulatory tools will apply equally to crypto and traditional assets to prevent future exploitation through cross-border fraud.

 

The post SEC Launches Task Force to Tackle Cross-Border Fraud appeared first on CoinCentral.

