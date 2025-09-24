SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has planned something quite welcoming for the cryptocurrency enthusiasts and also the major crypto establishments operating in the industry. This innovation exemption is expected to bring a broader space of freedom and flexibility for the cryptocurrency firms. Under this plan, the crypto firms will not be immediately answerable to the regulatory ... Read more The post SEC Plans Innovation Exemption to Boost Crypto Growth appeared first on BiteMyCoin.SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has planned something quite welcoming for the cryptocurrency enthusiasts and also the major crypto establishments operating in the industry. This innovation exemption is expected to bring a broader space of freedom and flexibility for the cryptocurrency firms. Under this plan, the crypto firms will not be immediately answerable to the regulatory ... Read more The post SEC Plans Innovation Exemption to Boost Crypto Growth appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

SEC Plans Innovation Exemption to Boost Crypto Growth

By: Bitemycoin
2025/09/24 20:51
Moonveil
MORE$0.08534-0.47%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000003943+1.72%
Boost
BOOST$0.1014+0.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.13903+2.68%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2332+4.57%

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has planned something quite welcoming for the cryptocurrency enthusiasts and also the major crypto establishments operating in the industry. This innovation exemption is expected to bring a broader space of freedom and flexibility for the cryptocurrency firms. Under this plan, the crypto firms will not be immediately answerable to the regulatory hurdles that are currently obstructing their smooth working mechanism. This will definitely support the growth and development of these firms and also be a cause for significant technological and operational leaps and bounds in the entire industry. 

Expected Effects of Innovation Exemption As Put Out by Paul Atkins 

As per the innovation exemption announced by Paul Atkins, the government’s approach to the crypto industry will be completely modernized, and this will significantly reduce the time required to launch different types of technical advancements planned by blockchain technologies. This can remarkably ease the experience of the users or investors who will be interacting with these networks. The government has also got a plan in reserve to advance the performance of US-based blockchain networks in the global cryptocurrency market, and thereby establish a US brand in the industry. 

Easing the regulatory hurdles can also eventually increase the rate of adoption of many US-based cryptocurrency tokens, which will end up in a consistent upward momentum in the market values. This plan from the side of the authorities will not only benefit the huge giants of the US market but also significantly protect and nurture the start-up projects in the cryptocurrency industry rising from the US territory. The SEC plan is also expected to benefit not just one domain; instead, it will favor domains including staking, lending, trading, and many more services within the network. Token launches will also experience a major improvement in all the regulatory areas, speeding up the transactions within the network at a commendable speed. 

The Innovation Exemption will be in action from December 2025, according to Paul Atkins, who revealed this during his latest television appearance. These exemptions are brought in as a part of the strategic shift planned by the agency for an all-encompassing upswing that will include the government, investors, and entrepreneurs. Decentralized network rewards, airdrops, and token sales will all come under the category of beneficiaries in this program. 

According to the strategist’s statements, it is evident that the agency would have to sign up for a herculean assignment of reversing and redrafting all the enforcement models and rules that have been in place till now. However, these efforts will create a fertile ground for the impressive growth of the crypto startups of the country. 

A Smarter Plan Within the Innovation Exemption Plan

However, it is important to note that this program will not be an absolute ruling out of all the regulations concerning the establishments in the crypto industry. Irrespective of the size and popularity of the crypto firm, the government protocols and officials will be helping out the firms to gradually move towards compliance without necessarily disrupting their smooth functioning and growth. 

The post SEC Plans Innovation Exemption to Boost Crypto Growth appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Vet has explained that he has decided to veto the Token Escrow amendment to prevent breaking things
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01236+2.23%
VeChain
VET$0.02311+1.58%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003136+7.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:28
Share
Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation plans to host its State of Play stream on September 24, starting from 2 pm ET.
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05745-0.19%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03926+2.69%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 20:58
Share
Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

PANews reported on September 24th that according to Cryptonews, Brazil's central bank has proposed new regulations for the foreign exchange (forex) industry, potentially further restricting cryptocurrency exchanges. The proposal, released for public consultation, solicits feedback. While the proposal does not directly address cryptocurrency trading and exchanges, as currently formulated, the rules would affect trading platforms that allow customers to transfer money internationally or sell cryptocurrencies for currencies other than the Brazilian real. The new regulations would bring the largely unregulated forex industry under regulatory oversight, forcing providers to apply for licenses, submit customer transaction data, use designated entry/exit points for deposits and withdrawals, and cap single transactions at $10,000. The central bank aims to increase transparency among forex platforms, and local media warn that cryptocurrency exchanges involved in money transfers could be affected, and exchanges operating overseas could also be subject to restrictions. The consultation period runs until November 2nd.
RealLink
REAL$0.06393+6.26%
Capverse
CAP$0.11765+0.77%
MAY
MAY$0.03998-0.37%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 20:52
Share

Trending News

More

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

HBAR Technology Principles Applied in XRP Tundra’s Wealth-Generating Dual Token Presale

Belfort, a cryptographic computing development company, has secured $6 million in seed funding led by Vsquared Ventures.