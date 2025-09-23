SEC plans to introduce innovation exemption for crypto firms by EOY

Key Takeaways

The SEC plans to introduce an ‘innovation exemption’ for crypto firms by the end of 2025 to encourage industry growth.

The initiative represents a move away from enforcement-focused regulation towards more innovation-friendly policies.

The Securities and Exchange Commission plans to introduce an innovation exemption for crypto firms by the end of 2025, according to Bloomberg. The proposal would provide relief from burdensome rules, giving crypto firms more freedom to launch innovative products.

This represents a shift from the SEC’s more enforcement-heavy approach in previous years, when crypto firms faced lawsuits over unregistered securities. Recent agendas indicate a focus on innovation-friendly policies.

The exemption aligns with President Trump’s goal of positioning the U.S. as a global leader in cryptocurrency. The framework aims to reduce barriers for compliant firms while providing legal clarity as new comprehensive rules are developed.