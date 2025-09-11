The regulator said it will now decide by November 14 on whether to allow the Cboe BZX Exchange to list the product.

Franklin Templeton, which manages more than $1.5 trillion in assets, submitted its XRP ETF application in early March, aiming to expand investor access to one of the largest digital assets outside of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

If approved, the fund would mark a major milestone for XRP’s integration into traditional financial markets.

This latest postponement follows a string of similar moves by the SEC. Earlier in the week, the agency pushed back its review of Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF filing.

READ MORE: Bitcoin DeFi Could Eclipse Ethereum, Says Cardano Founder

The regulator is also still weighing several other crypto-related products, including staking-based funds, as Wall Street continues to push for broader access to digital assets through regulated investment vehicles.

The series of delays highlights the SEC’s cautious stance, even as demand from asset managers and investors grows.

With deadlines for multiple applications approaching later this year, attention is turning to whether the commission will eventually approve a wave of new altcoin ETFs in the coming months.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post SEC Postpones Decision on Franklin Templeton’s XRP ETF Until November appeared first on Coindoo.