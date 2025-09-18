SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/18 04:01
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decision on the approval of the Truth Social spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The agency announced that it will extend the review period and invited the public to provide comments on the application.

SEC Opens Public Commenting

The proposal was filed in June 2025 by NYSE Arca on behalf of Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG). However, the SEC placed the application under extended review in late July, and on September 16, updated its docket to allow for public feedback.

If given the green light, the fund would be a commodity-based trust under Rule 8.201-E. It would also hold BTC directly and track the crypto asset’s price minus fees and expenses. Yorkville America Digital, LLC is listed as the sponsor, and the ETF would trade on NYSE Arca.

Trump Media has also submitted applications for other crypto products. These include the Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF, lodged in July 2025, which proposes a basket of five digital assets, including BTC, ETH, SOL, CRO, and XRP, and a separate fund designed to provide exposure to BTC and ETH.

The SEC has so far acknowledged the two proposals, putting them under active evaluation. It moved its decision on the BTC & ETH funds to October 8, while no formal delay has been announced for the Blue Chip ETF.

Over 92 ETF Applications Await Resolution

The regulator’s Truth Social decision marks the latest in a series of postponements under its new Chair, Paul Atkins. More than 92 crypto ETF applications remain pending, with the financial watchdog expected to issue a wave of decisions in October once a generic listing framework is finalized.

Among the delayed filings are Franklin Templeton’s SOL and XRP ETFs, pushed to November 14 after the SEC used its full 60-day extension. BlackRock’s iShares ETH Trust has been rescheduled to October 30 following a 45-day stretch. The 21Shares SOL and XRP ETFs now face new deadlines of October 16 and 19, while WisdomTree’s XRP Fund, filed through Cboe BZX, has been moved to the 24 under prolonged review.

Other altcoin and meme-based products that have been rescheduled include Grayscale’s HBAR Trust and Bitwise’s DOGE ETF, whose decision dates were changed to November 12.

However, the new leadership under the Trump administration raises the chances of a potential green light for these investment products. Analysts like Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, have also predicted an imminent surge in approvals for altcoin ETFs in the next two months.

The post SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
