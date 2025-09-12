SEC Pushes Back BlackRock Ethereum Staking ETF Decision to October 30

By: Coincentral
2025/09/12 05:50
Union
U$0.00957+1.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09742-2.26%
XRP
XRP$3.04+1.94%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00622-0.48%

TLDR

  • SEC delayed BlackRock’s Ethereum staking ETF decision to October 30, 2025.
  • Franklin Templeton’s Solana and XRP ETFs now await SEC decision on November 14.
  • More than 90 crypto ETF applications remain under review by the SEC.
  • The SEC is considering a framework to simplify crypto ETF listings.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has extended review periods for several crypto ETF proposals. This includes BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust and Franklin Templeton’s plans to launch Solana and XRP funds. The decision, published in filings dated September 10, outlines new deadlines across multiple applications.

BlackRock’s Ethereum staking amendment, which would add staking capabilities to its existing trust, now awaits a decision by October 30. Franklin Templeton’s proposals for Solana and XRP ETFs have been postponed until November 14. The SEC stated it requires additional time to assess each rule change and the related issues raised.

In its filing, the agency wrote, “The Commission finds it appropriate to designate a longer period… to consider the proposed rule change.”

Fidelity and Other Firms Also Affected

The delay also affects Fidelity’s Ethereum ETF staking proposal, which has been moved to November 13. Other products under review include 21Shares’ Ethereum ETF, now due October 23, and Grayscale’s Ethereum ETF, with a deadline of October 29.

These postponements reflect a broader trend. On September 10, the SEC also extended deadlines for several altcoin and staking-related ETFs. This includes the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF and Grayscale’s Hedera ETF, both pushed to November 12.

Earlier in August, the SEC delayed other applications, such as the 21Shares Solana ETF and WisdomTree’s XRP Fund, which are now set for October deadlines.

Staking Concerns and Regulatory Caution

The SEC has consistently taken more time when reviewing ETFs that involve staking features. Staking presents regulatory challenges related to asset custody, investor risk, and classification under securities law.

This may explain the cautious approach in reviewing Ethereum-based staking funds from major firms.

At the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Roundtable in Paris, SEC Chair Paul Atkins commented, “Crypto’s time has come,” signaling broader support. However, filings suggest that the agency remains conservative in approving new crypto-based products, especially those involving newer structures like staking.

Over 90 ETF Applications Still Pending

According to recent reports, the SEC has more than 90 crypto ETF proposals awaiting decisions. This includes applications across a wide range of digital assets and strategies, from traditional spot products to newer staking-based structures.

The agency may be waiting to finalize its proposed Generic Listing Standards. If adopted, this new rule framework could allow some ETFs to be approved more quickly without the traditional filing process. The framework could reduce delays by using a streamlined 75-day review window.

Despite growing interest from institutions and a supportive political climate, the SEC continues to take its full review period. The Commission’s approach reflects ongoing uncertainty about how to regulate staking and newer altcoin-based ETFs.

The post SEC Pushes Back BlackRock Ethereum Staking ETF Decision to October 30 appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Bitcoin Hyper finds early buzz, but MAGACOIN FINANCE dominates ROI forecasts, earning top spots in analyst reports as one of the best altcoins to buy for 2025.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32498+2.58%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.023584-10.77%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 06:00
Share
Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

These trends have investors looking toward newer opportunities that combine viral potential with technological substance. Today’s trending cryptocurrencies reflect a […] The post Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002439+5.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000054+9.75%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/12 06:40
Share
From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Showdown The crypto market is more competitive now than ever, with blue-chip assets like Solana (SOL) attracting institutional inflows. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been riding the waves of meme-driven speculation. Yet, a new challenger has emerged with the potential to transform the meme coin landscape, called Moonshot [...] The post From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Waves
WAVES$1.1303+0.15%
Solana
SOL$228.72+2.09%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001325+1.45%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/12 05:45
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

List of Altcoins Developers Focused on Most in the Last 30 Days Published

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Successfully carried out the 14th round of strikes against Israel