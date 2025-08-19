SEC Pushes Back Decision on Seven Crypto ETFs to October 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 13:58
Threshold
T$0.01599-2.67%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0022134-3.41%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004896-2.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.1297-1.81%
XRP
XRP$2.9256-2.84%

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again deferred its decisions on various crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), pushing approval timelines for seven proposed funds to October 2025. 

The affected ETFs include the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, several XRP (XRP) ETFs, a Litecoin (LTC) ETF, and a staking Ethereum (ETH) ETF.

What Does the SEC’s Continued Delay Mean for the Future of Crypto ETFs?

According to filings released on August 18, 2025, the SEC extended the review period for the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF until October 8, 2025. The agency cited the need for additional time to evaluate the proposed rule change.

Similarly, on Monday, the SEC delayed decisions on the CoinShares XRP ETF, the 21Shares Core XRP ETF,  the Canary XRP Trust, and the Grayscale XRP Trust. Furthermore, the regulator made a similar move for the CoinShares Litecoin ETF and 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF with staking provision. 

The new deadline for these crypto ETFs is as follows:

  • Grayscale XRP Trust: October 18, 2025
  • 21Shares Core XRP ETF: October 19, 2025
  • CoinShares XRP ETF: October 23, 2025
  • Canary XRP Trust: October 23, 2025
  • CoinShares Litecoin ETF: October 23, 2025
  • 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (with staking): October 23, 2025

The SEC’s decision came shortly after it delayed taking any action for four Solana ETFs until October, as reported by BeInCrypto. This follows a pattern of prolonged reviews, and as such, the latest move by the regulator isn’t entirely unexpected. 

Meanwhile, the development has also impacted ETF approval odds on Polymarket, a prediction platform. Traders have now assigned a 79% chance of a Litecoin ETF getting approved by the end of this year.

The probability dropped from 82% yesterday. Similarly, the probability of an XRP ETF getting a SEC greenlight has dropped slightly to 77% after being 77.6% yesterday.

Thus, as the October deadlines approach, the crypto industry is closely watching for any signs of a more definitive verdict. The prolonged delay has left many investors and project sponsors in a state of uncertainty, as the approval of these ETFs could potentially open the door for broader institutional adoption of these crypto assets. 

The post SEC Pushes Back Decision on Seven Crypto ETFs to October 2025 appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/sec-delays-crypto-etfs-october/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1016-4.07%
Everscale
EVER$0.00733-3.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+42.57%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1781-0.33%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+42.57%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
Share
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001881+10.32%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02779+0.18%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?