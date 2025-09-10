SEC pushes back decisions on Bitwise, Grayscale crypto ETFs to November

The SEC extended its review of the Bitwise Dogecoin and Grayscale Hedera ETF applications to Nov. 12, as altcoin ETF decisions pile up for the fall.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delayed decisions on the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF and the Grayscale Hedera ETF, keeping both applications under review until November 12.

On Tuesday, the SEC pushed back its deadline on NYSE Arca’s proposal to list the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF. The application was first filed in March and published in the Federal Register on March 17, beginning the statutory review period.

That same day, the agency also extended its review of Grayscale’s application to list the Hedera ETF, setting the same November deadline.

