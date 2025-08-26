SEC Receives Application for Staked INJ ETF Approval

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 15:37
U
U$0,01136+3,27%
Capverse
CAP$0,07114+7,72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017789-12,67%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0,00076-3,43%
MAY
MAY$0,04541-2,88%
Injective
INJ$12,96-4,35%
Key Points:
  • The U.S. SEC evaluates Canary Capital’s proposed Staked INJ ETF.
  • First ETF combining Injective Protocol with staking rewards.
  • SEC’s review period signals regulatory openness to staking-based ETFs.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has received an application from Canary Capital for the Canary Staked INJ ETF, intending to provide regulated staking exposure to INJ tokens.

Approval could position this ETF as a pioneering financial instrument, integrating staking returns into traditional investing, potentially influencing liquidity and value dynamics in the Injective Protocol’s ecosystem.

Canary Capital’s Staked INJ ETF: A Regulatory Milestone

Canary Capital, led by Steven McClurg, submitted a proposal for a Staked INJ ETF via Cboe’s platform, aiming to integrate Injective Protocol and staking rewards within an ETF structure. While this represents a milestone, official statements from Injective Labs are pending.

If approved, the ETF would offer investors access to Injective Protocol without technical hurdles, potentially boosting its ecosystem. This innovation follows the SEC’s recent clarifications on staking activities.

Market analysts anticipate heightened interest, although institutional sentiment varies. Investors and developers are closely monitoring the SEC’s position, which may shape future regulatory frameworks for crypto ETFs.

Injective Protocol: Expert Views and Market Data

Did you know? Canary Capital’s application is part of broader efforts to offer a diversified range of ETFs, including those involving major Layer-1 networks.

According to CoinMarketCap, the current market cap for Injective (INJ) stands at $1.29 billion, with a price of $12.91. Despite a recent decline in trading volume and price, INJ gained 21.03% over the past two months, reflecting interest amidst evolving market conditions.

Injective(INJ), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:35 UTC on August 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu’s research team highlights that this ETF approach might lead to increased liquidity, aligning with past trends where ETF approvals positively influenced market dynamics. The blending of staking mechanics within ETFs is anticipated to drive innovation and interest, both technologically and financially.

Steven McClurg, Founder, Canary Capital, noted, “The ETF will allow investors to benefit from both price appreciation and staking yields — without the technical risks of direct on-chain participation.”

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/sec-staked-inj-etf-application/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

According to PANews on August 26th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that a smart money investor at address 0xEB8d sold 3,516 OKB tokens worth $658,900. The investor had previously purchased the tokens a year prior, generating a profit of $525,500, a 394% return. Subsequently, the trader purchased 79,984 MNT tokens for $99,200.
OKB
OKB$169,683-7,23%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,006737-2,74%
Mantle
MNT$1,1511+0,38%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 16:38
Share
XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

The price of XRP is holding steady around $2.92 today after a period of volatility that saw it drop to $2.85 and then quickly rise again. Sellers have consistently limited the price increase to around $3.05, creating a narrowing wedge pattern as volatility diminishes. Spot inflows show a small net gain of $20.9 million on August 26, which suggests that dip buyers are carefully entering the market even though it is generally weak. What’s Happening With XRP’s Price? XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView) On the 4-hour chart, XRP continues to trade inside a descending channel, with price currently mid-range between $2.85 support and $3.05 resistance. The Bollinger Bands remain wide, with price leaning toward the lower half of the bands, signaling pressure but also room for rebound if liquidity builds. On-Balance Volume has stabilized around 3.23B, showing no significant exodus despite recent downside. XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView) Volume Profile shows heavy activity near $2.66, which remains a strong accumulation base if current levels break down. The daily Fibonacci retracement highlights $3.08 (0.382) as the key upside level to reclaim, while…The post XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens? appeared first on Coin Edition.
NEAR
NEAR$2,412-4,36%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$----%
XRP
XRP$2,905-1,32%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 15:01
Share
Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await

Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await

The Hemi Network Airdrop launched alongside the project’s mainnet on March 12, 2025. Early adopters can claim rewards through... The post Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await appeared first on CoinChapter.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 15:30
Share

Trending News

More

A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await

Generational Event – The Haust Network TGE Marks Web3’s New Era

Fidelity Buys $87.4M in Ethereum Amid Market Weakness