SEC Receives Application for Staked INJ ETF Approval

Key Points: The U.S. SEC evaluates Canary Capital’s proposed Staked INJ ETF.

First ETF combining Injective Protocol with staking rewards.

SEC’s review period signals regulatory openness to staking-based ETFs.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has received an application from Canary Capital for the Canary Staked INJ ETF, intending to provide regulated staking exposure to INJ tokens.

Approval could position this ETF as a pioneering financial instrument, integrating staking returns into traditional investing, potentially influencing liquidity and value dynamics in the Injective Protocol’s ecosystem.

Canary Capital’s Staked INJ ETF: A Regulatory Milestone

Canary Capital, led by Steven McClurg, submitted a proposal for a Staked INJ ETF via Cboe’s platform, aiming to integrate Injective Protocol and staking rewards within an ETF structure. While this represents a milestone, official statements from Injective Labs are pending.

If approved, the ETF would offer investors access to Injective Protocol without technical hurdles, potentially boosting its ecosystem. This innovation follows the SEC’s recent clarifications on staking activities.

Market analysts anticipate heightened interest, although institutional sentiment varies. Investors and developers are closely monitoring the SEC’s position, which may shape future regulatory frameworks for crypto ETFs.

Injective Protocol: Expert Views and Market Data

Did you know? Canary Capital’s application is part of broader efforts to offer a diversified range of ETFs, including those involving major Layer-1 networks.

According to CoinMarketCap, the current market cap for Injective (INJ) stands at $1.29 billion, with a price of $12.91. Despite a recent decline in trading volume and price, INJ gained 21.03% over the past two months, reflecting interest amidst evolving market conditions.

Injective(INJ), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:35 UTC on August 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu’s research team highlights that this ETF approach might lead to increased liquidity, aligning with past trends where ETF approvals positively influenced market dynamics. The blending of staking mechanics within ETFs is anticipated to drive innovation and interest, both technologically and financially.

Steven McClurg, Founder, Canary Capital, noted, “The ETF will allow investors to benefit from both price appreciation and staking yields — without the technical risks of direct on-chain participation.”