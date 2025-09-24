SEC Reportedly Ready to Ease Rules for Crypto Startups

Dubbed the “innovation exemption,” the proposal would carve out limited flexibility for digital asset companies, allowing them to launch projects without being subject to the full weight of securities laws.

The SEC is reportedly aiming to introduce the framework before year-end.

If adopted, the change could mark a shift in Washington’s tone toward crypto. Strict compliance requirements have long been a hurdle for startups, often driving early-stage ventures overseas in search of friendlier regulatory environments.

A tailored exemption would be intended to keep innovation inside U.S. borders while still maintaining investor protections.

While details remain scarce, industry watchers see the initiative as one of the clearest signs yet that regulators are considering more supportive measures for the sector, which has struggled with uncertainty and enforcement-heavy oversight in recent years.

Source: Bloomberg

