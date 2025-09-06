SEC Responds to Report on Missing Gary Gensler Messages

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 19:42
Union
U$0.00939-12.89%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.000317-3.26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017284+6.46%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.000000039+1.03%
MAY
MAY$0.04102-2.91%
Regulations

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) has disclosed that nearly 12 months of text messages from former SEC Chair Gary Gensler were erased due to technical mishandling by the agency’s Office of Information Technology (OIT).

The problems began in September 2023, when Gensler noticed that some applications had disappeared from his government-issued smartphone. In response, OIT staff performed a factory reset on the device, permanently deleting its stored data. At the same time, the agency had been running an automated policy—put in place earlier that year—meant to disable texting on official devices. The result: text records covering October 2022 through September 2023 were wiped.

Crucially, the OIT had not been backing up text messages during that period. By January 2024, the office confirmed that the data was gone, prompting the OIG to launch a review.

Impact on Transparency

The loss of these communications may affect the SEC’s ability to respond to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, raising questions about transparency at the regulator. For an agency that plays a central role in overseeing both Wall Street and emerging crypto markets, the failure adds fuel to critics who have long accused the SEC of lacking accountability.

OIG Recommendations

The Inspector General’s report did not assign personal blame but highlighted systemic shortcomings in the SEC’s mobile device and records management. It issued a series of recommendations to strengthen how the agency preserves official communications, including clearer protocols for disabling applications, better oversight of automated policies, and proper backup systems to prevent data loss in the future.

Why It Matters

The episode underscores how technical missteps at key federal agencies can compromise record-keeping at the highest levels. While the missing text messages may never be recovered, the OIG report signals pressure on the SEC to ensure that similar lapses don’t undermine public confidence again.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/sec-responds-to-report-on-missing-gary-gensler-messages/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

"Fed's mouthpiece": Fed Governor Waller continues to maintain his most dovish stance

"Fed's mouthpiece": Fed Governor Waller continues to maintain his most dovish stance

PANews June 20 news, according to Jinshi, "Federal Reserve mouthpiece" Nick Timiraos said that Federal Reserve Governor Waller continues to maintain the most dovish position among his colleagues on the
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0957-5.99%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 21:46
Share
SAVVY MINING Enables Investors to Use Dogecoin (DOGE) to Remotely Start Cloud Mining

SAVVY MINING Enables Investors to Use Dogecoin (DOGE) to Remotely Start Cloud Mining

As a crypto asset with a low mining threshold and fast block generation speed, DOGE is more suitable for operation using legal cloud mining platforms such as SAVVY MINING compared to traditional Bitcoin mining, and is suitable for novice investors to get started quickly.
GET
GET$0.008575--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09943+3.49%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08182-2.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 19:30
Share
Giant Whale Suffers Millions in Losses on This Altcoin After a Major Short Position

Giant Whale Suffers Millions in Losses on This Altcoin After a Major Short Position

According to Onchain data, an altcoin whale suffered a significant loss after shorting the altcoin. Here are the details. Continue Reading: Giant Whale Suffers Millions in Losses on This Altcoin After a Major Short Position
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005543-1.58%
SphereX
HERE$0.000229-14.86%
Major
MAJOR$0.15565-2.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 19:11
Share

Trending News

More

"Fed's mouthpiece": Fed Governor Waller continues to maintain his most dovish stance

SAVVY MINING Enables Investors to Use Dogecoin (DOGE) to Remotely Start Cloud Mining

Giant Whale Suffers Millions in Losses on This Altcoin After a Major Short Position

Dogecoin Price Prediction Turns Cautious While Analysts Back Layer Brett In Achieving A Swift 40x Upside

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield