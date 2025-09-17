SEC Rule Could Fast-Track Solana, XRP, Chainlink ETFs: Will Investors Show Up?

TLDR:

SEC is working on generic listing standards that could fast-track spot crypto ETFs for multiple altcoins.

Approvals could come as early as October and cut application time from 240 days to 75 days.

Assets like Solana, XRP, and Chainlink may soon have ETFs if they have futures on U.S. regulated exchanges.

Analysts warn ETFs alone will not drive inflows without investor interest and underlying demand.



Markets are bracing for a major shift as the SEC moves toward generic listing standards for crypto ETPs.

The change could open the door for dozens of altcoin ETFs in months, not years. But analysts say approvals do not automatically bring investor demand. Prices may only react when interest in the assets themselves picks up.

Matt Hougan, CIO at Bitwise, outlined the development in a recent memo, saying the SEC wants to create “push-button” standards for crypto ETP approval.

Currently, every spot crypto ETP filing is handled case by case, with a process that can drag on for 240 days or longer. This shift could cut the wait time to 75 days and provide issuers with clarity on requirements.

New Standards Could Fast-Track Altcoin ETFs

Under the plan, any crypto asset with a futures contract listed on a regulated U.S. exchange could qualify for an ETP. That would cover CME and Cboe-listed products and potentially newer venues such as Coinbase Derivatives Exchange.

This could clear the path for Solana, XRP, Chainlink, Cardano, Avalanche, and others to get their own ETFs. Hougan noted that ETF issuance surged in traditional markets after a similar rule change in 2019. Annual launches tripled once the process became standardized, with more issuers entering the space.

Bitwise expects dozens of single-asset products to follow quickly after the SEC finalizes the rule. Index-based crypto ETPs are also likely to appear, allowing exposure to baskets of altcoins. The first wave could arrive as early as October if the agency finalizes its framework.

Inflows Will Depend on Market Demand

Hougan cautioned that new ETFs will not guarantee immediate inflows. Ethereum ETFs launched in June 2024 but did not see traction until almost a year later, when stablecoin activity on Ethereum began to climb.

He suggested investors will still need strong reasons to allocate capital. Assets with active ecosystems or strong narratives are more likely to attract flows once ETFs are live. Those without renewed momentum may struggle to gain attention despite being more accessible.

Hougan added that ETPs make crypto easier for traditional investors to access, lowering barriers to entry. They also bring token names and tickers into mainstream platforms, making them harder for traditional market players to ignore.

