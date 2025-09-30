SEC scraps 19b-4 requirement, asks crypto ETF issuers to withdraw their filings

SEC adopts generic standards, ending the need for individual 19b-4 filings.

Crypto ETF issuers will now focus on S-1 reviews, possibly speeding up the ETF launch timelines.

Altcoin ETFs face a six-month futures trading rule before approval.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken a decisive step that could reshape the crypto ETF landscape.

The agency has asked issuers of spot cryptocurrency ETFs, including those tied to Litecoin, XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin, to withdraw their pending 19b-4 filings.

Notably, the directive follows the Commission’s recent adoption of generic listing standards, which remove the need for each ETF to undergo a separate regulatory filing process.

Generic standards replace old rules

The shift to generic listing standards, approved on September 17, 2025, allows exchanges to list commodity-based exchange-traded products, including crypto ETFs, without filing individual 19b-4 forms.

The change eliminates a process that often slowed approvals and created uncertainty for fund managers and investors.

Instead, the SEC will require issuers to focus on their S-1 registration statements, which remain a key part of the approval process.

By cutting out the redundant filings, the Commission hopes to streamline procedures and bring crypto ETFs in line with the frameworks already in place for traditional commodities like gold and oil.

What this means for the prospective crypto ETF issuers

For issuers, the immediate effect is a more straightforward path to market.

They no longer need to prepare and wait for 19b-4 reviews, which previously carried deadlines stretching as long as 240 days.

The new system allows exchanges to rely on predefined criteria when listing ETFs, meaning approvals could come much faster, sometimes within days once S-1s are cleared.

This acceleration has prompted optimism in the market, with analysts suggesting that several products could move forward almost immediately.

At the same time, issuers are now in a race to ensure their S-1 filings meet the SEC’s standards, as speed and readiness will determine who is first to market under the new framework.

Timelines and conditions

The framework does not mean every crypto asset can qualify instantly.

One of the key requirements is that futures tied to the asset must have traded for at least six months on a CFTC-regulated exchange.

This condition ensures sufficient market maturity before related ETFs can launch.

For XRP, futures began trading on May 19, 2025, meaning the earliest possible ETF approval under the new standards would be November 19.

Other altcoins, including Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Dogecoin (DOGE), will need to meet the same futures trading requirement before qualifying.

This sets clear benchmarks for when new ETFs tied to these assets might realistically debut.

Market impact and risks

The SEC’s move is widely viewed as a milestone for the industry.

By positioning crypto ETFs alongside established commodity-based products, the agency is offering issuers and investors a clearer and more predictable path to market.

The change could boost institutional demand for altcoin exposure, reinforcing the narrative of digital assets moving deeper into mainstream finance.

However, uncertainties remain. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart has warned that the looming US government shutdown could complicate the timing of approvals.

Polymarket data currently suggests a high probability of a shutdown by October 1, a scenario that may disrupt the SEC’s ability to process filings.

Even without such disruptions, some analysts caution that the hype surrounding ETF approvals could lead to a short-term “sell-the-news” pullback once products go live.

