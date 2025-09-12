SEC sets Q4 deadlines for 90+ crypto ETFs – Details inside!

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 07:09
Threshold
T$0.01658+0.91%
Union
U$0.00962+0.52%
Solana
SOL$232.64+3.48%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.8+1.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09784-2.74%

Journalist

Posted: September 11, 2025

Key Takeaways 

SEC has delayed its decision on several altcoins and staking ETFs filings to October and November. Will the approvals trigger a strong market rally in Q4? 

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delayed its decision on several crypto ETFs and related staking applications. 

The regulator requested more time until late October or mid-November to review the requests from interested issuers. 

On the pending Ethereum [ETH] ETF staking list, BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, 21Shares, and Grayscale were all delayed

Source: SEC

For BlackRock’s staking application, the agency extended the final deadline to the 30th of October. The world’s largest asset manager made its first filing for this provision in July.

The decision on Franklin Templeton’s crypto index and ETF staking permission was pushed to the 13th of November. 

In addition, the agency postponed the decision on Spot Solana [SOL] and Ripple [XRP] applications by Franklin Templeton to the 14th of November. 

Already, the market was extremely positive about the outcome of these altcoin ETF filings. In fact, XRP Futures hit a record level amid anticipation ahead of the Q4 deadline. 

More crypto ETFs filed

Despite the delay, issuers continue to submit new crypto ETF filings with the regulator. Asset manager VanEck is reportedly planning to file for a Spot Hyperliquid [HYPE] staking ETF in the U.S. and an exchange-traded offering in Europe. 

According to a Bloomberg ETF analyst, James Seyffart, there are over 90 crypto ETFs waiting for the SEC’s decision. This includes even memecoins. 

In fact, the first U.S.-based memecoin ETF, a Dogecoin [DOGE], will debut this week, setting the stage for potentially more approvals. 

Additionally, even chances of ETH staking approval remain high. Especially after the recent SEC’s guidance that liquid staking tokens aren’t securities, but receipts that show proof of deposits. 

The massive wave of crypto ETFs follows the regulatory shift and ongoing clarity that most crypto tokens aren’t securities.

However, if approved, the public demand for these altcoin ETF products will determine whether they will be traded on public exchanges for an extended period of time or be delisted. 

Previous: Ethereum’s issues trigger massive slashing: 39 validators lose $1.3K each
Next: ‘We’re funding our competitor’ – Solana eyes SOL-backed stablecoin

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/sec-sets-q4-deadlines-for-90-crypto-etfs-details-inside/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/starknet-bitcoin-staking-mainnet-launch/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015982-4.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 05:48
Share
DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Phoenix, the US DTCC has included Fidelity Solana ETF (FSOL), Canary HBAR ETF (HBR) and Canary XRP ETF (XRPC) in the list.
XRP
XRP$3.0591+2.15%
Hedera
HBAR$0.24325+3.85%
Xrp Classic
XRPC$0.0009667+4.64%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 07:35
Share
Next 100x Cryptos to Buy Today – 11 September

Next 100x Cryptos to Buy Today – 11 September

The crypto market cap has returned above $4T. Reporting has examined three sub-$1 meme tokens: Maxi Doge ($MAXI) with a presale at $0.0002565 and staking up to 157% APY; PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) with mine-to-earn and near $1M raised; Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) planning a Solana rollout with a 1:1 ETH burn.
NEAR
NEAR$2.753-0.03%
Capverse
CAP$0.14021+16.16%
Wall Street Pepe
WEPE$0.00005579+2.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 06:30
Share

Trending News

More

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

Next 100x Cryptos to Buy Today – 11 September

SPX6900 Forecast 2025: Explosive Upside Potential from $1.40 to $3.06

US media: Bensont met with three Federal Reserve chairman candidates this week, and the selection process is still ongoing