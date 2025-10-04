The post SEC Silence Stalls Litecoin ETF Decision as LTC Price Holds Near Monthly Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC Silence Stalls Litecoin ETF Decision as LTC Price Holds Near Monthly Highs | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/sec-silence-litecoin-etf-decision-ltc-price-holds/ The post SEC Silence Stalls Litecoin ETF Decision as LTC Price Holds Near Monthly Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC Silence Stalls Litecoin ETF Decision as LTC Price Holds Near Monthly Highs | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/sec-silence-litecoin-etf-decision-ltc-price-holds/