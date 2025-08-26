SEC Stalls Again – But XRP ETF Approval Could Be Just Weeks Away

By: Coindoo
2025/08/26 22:31
XRP
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has set new October deadlines for several applications, including WisdomTree’s, extending its review and leaving the market waiting.

Cluster of Deadlines Approaches

The calendar now points to mid-October as the decisive period. Grayscale’s proposal comes up first on October 18, with other issuers like WisdomTree following days later. Franklin Templeton’s application sits on a different track, with a potential verdict likely in November. Analysts argue the SEC may repeat its earlier playbook from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs by approving multiple XRP funds at once, a move they believe is highly probable before year-end.

Flurry of Amendments

The delays arrived just as several issuers filed fresh amendments to their S-1 forms, a sign that regulators and asset managers remain in close dialogue. Grayscale also resubmitted paperwork for its XRP Trust ETF. Industry observers say the tweaks look like responses to SEC feedback, even if another round of waiting was inevitable.

READ MORE:

Grayscale Moves to Put Avalanche on Wall Street With New Trust

Market Shrugs Off News

XRP’s price barely budged on the latest delay, with movements instead tied to macroeconomic cues. Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole remarks on a potential rate cut lifted the token above $3 last week before it slipped back under $2.95. The SEC’s timeline shuffle did little to change that trajectory.

New Ideas Hit the SEC’s Desk

Meanwhile, the regulator is juggling fresh proposals. Canary Capital has pitched a “Made-in-America” crypto ETF, designed to track only U.S.-created or U.S.-operated tokens. The fund would exclude stablecoins and meme coins but allow staking rewards to flow back into its net asset value. Other filings, including meme-coin themed products and staked asset ETFs, remain in review as well.

The Bigger Picture

While the SEC’s slow pace frustrates investors, the wave of filings shows that appetite for altcoin ETFs is stronger than ever. October now stands as the month when the regulator could either open the door to a new era of XRP products or keep the industry waiting yet again.

