SEC Suspends Trading in QMMM After Stock Soars Over 2,000%

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 07:45
Key Points

  • SEC suspends QMMM until Oct. 10 after shares soar 2,000% in September.
  • QMMM announced $100M crypto treasury with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.
  • Regulators investigate possible manipulation tied to social media activity.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suspended trading in QMMM Holdings after the company’s shares surged more than 2,000% in September. The regulator cited concerns of possible manipulation tied to social media recommendations by unidentified parties.

QMMM, a Hong Kong-based digital advertising firm listed in the U.S. through a Cayman Islands structure, recently announced a $100 million cryptocurrency treasury. The plan includes purchases of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, positioning the company within the fast-growing digital asset sector.

Shares climbed from early September, gaining 959% since the company revealed its new treasury strategy. According to Yahoo Finance data, the stock ended last Friday at $119.40, marking one of the steepest surges among recent crypto-linked pivots.

The SEC said trading will remain suspended until October 10 while it investigates unusual price activity. The agency highlighted that unknown social media posts may have artificially inflated trading volumes and valuations.

Broader Scrutiny Falls on Corporate Crypto Treasuries

The QMMM suspension comes as regulators examine sharp equity moves tied to corporate cryptocurrency announcements. The Wall Street Journal reported that both the SEC and FINRA contacted companies after spotting unusual trading ahead of treasury-related disclosures.

Over 200 firms have announced plans to allocate treasury assets into digital currencies this year. Regulators have flagged only a portion, but attention is growing on whether these announcements are being exploited for market manipulation.

During the first Trump and Biden administrations, the SEC frequently targeted stock promotions tied to digital assets. The latest halt extends that enforcement trend into companies linking their business models to cryptocurrencies.

QMMM did not immediately respond to requests for comment made outside business hours. Nasdaq, where the company’s stock trades, also withheld a response.

Although digital treasury strategies often generate short-term surges, some firms have experienced subsequent declines. Regulators argue investor protection requires scrutiny when sharp stock movements follow crypto-related pivots.

The QMMM case underscores rising regulatory oversight of crypto-linked equities. Markets now await the SEC’s findings and the company’s next move once the suspension ends.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/sec-suspends-trading-in-qmmm-after-stock/

